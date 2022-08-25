ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi named Marshall starting QB

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi was named Marshall’s starting quarterback Thursday.

Coach Charles Huff chose Colombi to start in the Sept. 3 opener against Norfolk State over redshirt freshman Cam Fancher.

In seven games last season with Texas Tech, Colombi completed 64% of his pass attempts for 1,291 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He played two seasons with the Red Raiders after transferring from Utah State.

The Marshall starting job opened when Grant Wells transferred to Virginia Tech.

LUBBOCK, TX
