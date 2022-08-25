Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
Firefighters respond to wreck near entrance to Idlewild and SoakZone
LIGONIER (KDKA) - The condition of the driver in a crash near Idlewild and SoakZone is still unknown as of Sunday morning. According to the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station, on Saturday afternoon, a crash happened on Route 30 around 1:30 p.m. between the park's entrance and Route 259. The road was closed for around an hour while first responders worked to free the driver from the wreckage. Once the driver was freed, they were flown to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Man dead after crashing car into barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was killed after his car crashed into a jersey barrier in Pittsburgh’s North Side neighborhood Saturday. According to Pittsburgh police, units were dispatched to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Allegheny Avenue just after 9 p.m. for a single car crash. Officials found a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man dead after crashing into Jersey barrier on North Side
A man was killed Saturday night when his vehicle collided with a Jersey barrier on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo of Pittsburgh. Police said Nsemo’s vehicle struck the barrier at the intersection of Ridge and Allegheny avenues shortly after...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in fire at Squirrel Hill condominium complex
Residents of a condominium complex in Squirrel Hill were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out early Friday morning, according to authorities. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5100 block of 5th Avenue at around 1:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was raised to two alarms to summon more personnel to the scene, officials said.
beavercountyradio.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
wtae.com
Driver: Crews painting lines on parkway, painted her truck
PITTSBURGH — Lela Checco said she was driving on the Parkway East near Edgewood when a truck with an arrow pointed her into the next lane. When she got over, Checco said, she realized she was driving next to a PennDOT crew painting lines. "I'm upset. I just kind...
Church damaged by tornado in New Kensington deemed safe after repairs
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A church in New Kensington has now been deemed more than two years after it was damaged by a tornado. Members of the Parish at Saint Mary’s have spent the day celebrating the restoration. The diocese used more than $2 million of insurance money...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroeville hit and run leaves one dead
A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies. Allegheny County Police say that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood
wtae.com
Multiple businesses broken into in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating after multiple businesses in Shadyside were broken damaged or burglarized. Watch the report from Shadyside in the video player above. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 photojournalist saw broken glass at five businesses along Aiken, Copeland and Walnut streets. We obtained surveillance footage from early...
Multiple business windows in Shadyside shattered, owners hope surveillance video leads to arrest
PITTSBURGH — A handful of business owners in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood woke up and found out that the windows of their front doors had been shattered. They’re hoping surveillance video and awareness leads to an arrest. “It was just glass everywhere,” said Picket Fence owner Maureen Staley....
wtae.com
Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County
Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1-man crime spree hits Walnut Street business district in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A one-man crime spree has stuck the Walnut Street business district in Shadyside.Police said a man committed a half-dozen smash-and-grab-burglaries.The spree began early Wednesday morning with a rock through the window of Angela's Cafe. Stepping through the broken glass, cook Richard Crousey discovered the cash drawer was gone when he came into work."I think it was the trial run," Crousey said. "And then last night was more adventurous."On Friday morning, a half-dozen other businesses — including Dina Ellen, The Barre Code and Maureen Staley's Picket Fence — made the exact same discovery. "The front door glass was shattered...
PA Garbage Truck Driver Dies After 2 Garbage Trucks Collide Sending 1 Into Building: Reports
A garbage truck driver has died after a collision with another garbage truck sent his truck into a building in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. The crash happened in the 400 block of Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township, in Butler County, around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26, reports WPXI.
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
WEST NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. The 16th century-inspired festival includes a wide variety of talented performers, including fire breathers, extreme bubble artists and falconers. Two contests were held as part of the festival’s “Celtic weekend,” including the “think you can jig”...
Duquesne police warn residents of missing python
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Duquesne police are warning residents about a python that's on the loose in the city.There's the movie "Snakes on a Plane." Now there's a snake in Duquesne, and police said it's someone's pet. "I wouldn't like having a snake in my yard, you'd want to find it," said Dan Shanley, whose son owns the snake. Shanley said his son collapsed while holding it on a walk Wednesday afternoon near State Street and Mehaffey Street. Since then, the snake has been missing. "Where the snake went from there I don't know. We looked all last night," Shanley said....
msn.com
Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
wtae.com
Firefighter treated for heat exhaustion after flames break out in a Pittsburgh building
PITTSBURGH — A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion after responding to a fire in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny West neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire was reported a little after 1 a.m. at a building on the 900 block of Western Avenue. No additional injuries were reported. The...
msn.com
1 dead, 3 wounded after Pittsburgh shooting; 2 suspects in custody
UPDATE (Aug. 25): Pittsburgh police said an arrest has been made in connection with an Aug. 7 shooting in the city's California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Police said 25-year-old Andrew Johnson, of Coraopolis, was taken into custody in West View. Johnson is being charged with homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy and a firearms violation,...
wtae.com
19-year-old killed in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex along Superior Avenue in Aliquippa, Beaver County. A 19-year-old male was shot and killed around 11 a.m. Friday. State police say the shooting happened in a breezeway common area on the building's second floor. Multiple shots...
Comments / 3