DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Duquesne police are warning residents about a python that's on the loose in the city.There's the movie "Snakes on a Plane." Now there's a snake in Duquesne, and police said it's someone's pet. "I wouldn't like having a snake in my yard, you'd want to find it," said Dan Shanley, whose son owns the snake. Shanley said his son collapsed while holding it on a walk Wednesday afternoon near State Street and Mehaffey Street. Since then, the snake has been missing. "Where the snake went from there I don't know. We looked all last night," Shanley said....

DUQUESNE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO