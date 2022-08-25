Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida’s turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.

The rebates are expected to save commuters $38 million.