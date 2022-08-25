ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida’s turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.

The rebates are expected to save commuters $38 million.

The Associated Press

Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats on Friday asked President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of their state’s Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the state’s two Democratic senators, Democratic governor and Democratic congressman who represents the area asked for Biden to create a Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. The preserve would be centered on Camp Hale outside of Vail, where the legendary 10th Mountain Division trained for alpine warfare during World War II. Many of the soldiers returned to Colorado to play a pivotal role in founding the state’s ski industry.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

