The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
CBS News

Trump's Truth Social trademark rejected because name isn't unique

A U.S. government agency has rejected a trademark application by Donald Trump's Truth Social because the social network's name isn't unique enough. In a filing from August 2, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Truth Social's name is too similar to other businesses, which could cause consumers to be "confused, mistaken or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties."
CBS News

White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven

The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Errol Barnett
CBS News

Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over Mar-a-Lago search

The fallout over the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence continues after the redacted affidavit authorizing the search. A CBS News poll found that 85% of Democrats believe the search was related to national security but only 20% of Republicans agree. Christina Ruffini reports.
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Aug. 28, 2022

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Major Garrett:. CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News national security contributor and former acting CIA director Michael Morell. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto. DNC chair. Jaime Harrison. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

