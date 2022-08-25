Read full article on original website
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Trump's Truth Social trademark rejected because name isn't unique
A U.S. government agency has rejected a trademark application by Donald Trump's Truth Social because the social network's name isn't unique enough. In a filing from August 2, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Truth Social's name is too similar to other businesses, which could cause consumers to be "confused, mistaken or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties."
White House calls out Republicans who criticized student loan cancellation but had thousands in PPP loans forgiven
The White House is not taking criticism of the decision to forgive student debt lying down. After some Republican lawmakers tweeted or went on broadcasts to condemn the decision, the White House Twitter page responded by quote tweeting their comments – and sharing just how much each of them benefited from having their Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven.
Secret Service returns $268 million in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief loans
The Secret Service has returned about $286 million in wrongfully obtained COVID-relief loans to the Small Business Administration, the agency announced Friday. The federal small business loan program was set up to help small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic's economic impacts. Conspirators fraudulently obtained Economic Injury Disaster Loans with...
Striving to outrace polio: What's it like living with the disease
As polio makes a comeback, Minda Dentler reflects on her life with the disease. Paralyzed as an infant in India, she's gone on to become a champion wheelchair triathlete and an immunization advocate.
Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over Mar-a-Lago search
The fallout over the search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence continues after the redacted affidavit authorizing the search. A CBS News poll found that 85% of Democrats believe the search was related to national security but only 20% of Republicans agree. Christina Ruffini reports.
Long COVID may be keeping up to 4 million Americans from working
While a typical case of COVID-19 can prevent people from working for a few days or weeks, long COVID — the term for cases in which symptoms persist for months or even years — is forcing some workers to retreat from the labor force altogether. An estimated 16...
8/28/2022: The Grid, Sharswood
How secure is America's electric grid? Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved.
U.S. donating COVID-19 vaccines to Mexico as domestic demand drops
Not far from the U.S. border, hundreds of men, women and children waited in an hours-long line in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, for a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine. "This line is here almost every day," Dr. Victor Treveño said. Treveño works on the other side — in Laredo,...
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Aug. 28, 2022
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast moderated by Major Garrett:. CBS News chief elections and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News national security contributor and former acting CIA director Michael Morell. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto. DNC chair. Jaime Harrison. Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
