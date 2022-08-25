Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City: Couple arrested after purchasing car from dealership with worthless check
A man from Johnson City and a woman from Jonesborough were both arrested after reportedly purchasing a car from a local dealership with a worthless check. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Roy and Jessica Killion bought a 2011 Toyota Corolla from Wallace Imports with a personal check.
supertalk929.com
Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase
A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Responds To Federal Lawsuit Against Police Chief, Department, And City
Johnson City is defending a lawsuit with confidence that it will repair unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department. That’s a statement released Friday by City Manager Cathy Ball in response to a federal lawsuit filed by Kate Dahl, accusing Turner and the department for failing to address alleged sexual assault cases. The news release goes on to say, Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract as a special prosecutor before she was let go for failure to perform contractual obligations. The City is also requesting the district attorney’s office secure undisclosed information Dahl claims to have regarding corruption and determine if it is valid.
supertalk929.com
Johnson City man sent to prison for 22 years in case judge called ‘a nightmare’
A federal judge called the acts of a Johnson City man a nightmare with cold, calculated threats before sentencing him to 22 years in prison. Ryan Dale Gross, 26, pleaded guilty earlier this year to posing as a 16-year-old on Snapchat and threatening a teenage girl in Illinois unless she sent him sexually suggestive photos.
