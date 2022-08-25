ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Neighbors With Firearm

A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Monday on felony charges associated with threats and display of a firearm. George Traver was arrested at a residence at 3211 Mayfield Drive following an investigation that revealed Traver threatened to kill two of his neighbors while pointing a gun in their direction. Traver is facing two counts of aggravated assault when he is arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Mountain City man jailed after leading police on dangerous chase

A Mountain City man was arrested Thursday after leading police on a dangerous chase. According to a report by Mountain City Police, Mario Gonzalez was jailed after he fled from an attempted traffic stop over no visible registration. Gonzalez reportedly drove through a residential property, a field, then back onto...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Responds To Federal Lawsuit Against Police Chief, Department, And City

Johnson City is defending a lawsuit with confidence that it will repair unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department. That’s a statement released Friday by City Manager Cathy Ball in response to a federal lawsuit filed by Kate Dahl, accusing Turner and the department for failing to address alleged sexual assault cases. The news release goes on to say, Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract as a special prosecutor before she was let go for failure to perform contractual obligations. The City is also requesting the district attorney’s office secure undisclosed information Dahl claims to have regarding corruption and determine if it is valid.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethton, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy