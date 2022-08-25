Johnson City is defending a lawsuit with confidence that it will repair unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department. That’s a statement released Friday by City Manager Cathy Ball in response to a federal lawsuit filed by Kate Dahl, accusing Turner and the department for failing to address alleged sexual assault cases. The news release goes on to say, Dahl was never an employee of the City but was under contract as a special prosecutor before she was let go for failure to perform contractual obligations. The City is also requesting the district attorney’s office secure undisclosed information Dahl claims to have regarding corruption and determine if it is valid.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO