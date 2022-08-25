ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundas X Revolve Fall Collaboration Is Finally Here: Shop New Fall Arrivals Now

By Haley Gunn
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qaSkm_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve

The latest collaboration between Dundas X Revolve is here and as expected, each piece is drool-worthy. Ready-to-wear cut out designs, cargo matching sets, intricate embellishments and fringe trimmed hems seen throughout the pre-fall, making each item unique and attention grabbing. Living up to the nomadic and free spirit of the Dundas brand, the fourth collaboration with Revolve has something for everyone and is guaranteed to make you feel as good as you look.

Scroll to see our favorites from the drop.

Dundas X Revolve Collaboration

The brand Dundas launched in 2017 with Beyonce debuting a Dundas design at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Dundas has committed to its roots as an unconventional lifestyle brand that isn’t afraid of pushing boundaries and rewriting fashion norms. Made to travel, Dundas designs feature a unique season-less air about them, allowing you to mix and match pieces through the year to truly develop a personal style.

Dundas X Revolve

Dundas X Revolve Pre-Fall Collection

Scroll to shop our favorites from the pre-fall collection. Please note that some items are expected to ship in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l0K1C_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Jane Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $398 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Rfs2_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Lily Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $288 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fzx0_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Aryn Leather Crop Top by Dundas X Revolve retails for $298 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMhld_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Aryn Leather Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $368 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DFDH_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Claudia Crop Top by Dundas X Revolve retails for $198 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhcGp_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Claudia Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $158 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTk4O_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Jane Bralette by Dundas X Revolve retails for $258 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sxHt_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Jane Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $228 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PfyWJ_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Christy Maxi Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $378 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JRfu_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Nyx Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $298 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcWvS_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Verushka Embellished Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $568 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQ9Bd_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Melody Max Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $428 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s1c30_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Aryn Maxi Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $258 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcTMI_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Helena Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $348 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDT12_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Helena Denim Blazer by Dundas X Revolve retails for $398 at revolve.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onDiM_0hV8WMbi00
Dundas X Revolve
SHOP NOW

Adriana Cargo Pant by Dundas X Revolve retails for $268 at revolve.com .

