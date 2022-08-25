Dundas X Revolve Fall Collaboration Is Finally Here: Shop New Fall Arrivals Now

Dundas X Revolve

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The latest collaboration between Dundas X Revolve is here and as expected, each piece is drool-worthy. Ready-to-wear cut out designs, cargo matching sets, intricate embellishments and fringe trimmed hems seen throughout the pre-fall, making each item unique and attention grabbing. Living up to the nomadic and free spirit of the Dundas brand, the fourth collaboration with Revolve has something for everyone and is guaranteed to make you feel as good as you look.

Scroll to see our favorites from the drop.

Dundas X Revolve Collaboration

The brand Dundas launched in 2017 with Beyonce debuting a Dundas design at the Grammy Awards. Since then, Dundas has committed to its roots as an unconventional lifestyle brand that isn’t afraid of pushing boundaries and rewriting fashion norms. Made to travel, Dundas designs feature a unique season-less air about them, allowing you to mix and match pieces through the year to truly develop a personal style.

Dundas X Revolve Pre-Fall Collection

Scroll to shop our favorites from the pre-fall collection. Please note that some items are expected to ship in September.

Dundas X Revolve

Jane Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $398 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Lily Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $288 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Aryn Leather Crop Top by Dundas X Revolve retails for $298 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Aryn Leather Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $368 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Claudia Crop Top by Dundas X Revolve retails for $198 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Claudia Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $158 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Jane Bralette by Dundas X Revolve retails for $258 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Jane Shorts by Dundas X Revolve retails for $228 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Christy Maxi Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $378 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Nyx Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $298 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Verushka Embellished Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $568 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Melody Max Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $428 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Aryn Maxi Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $258 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Helena Mini Dress by Dundas X Revolve retails for $348 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Helena Denim Blazer by Dundas X Revolve retails for $398 at revolve.com .

Dundas X Revolve

Adriana Cargo Pant by Dundas X Revolve retails for $268 at revolve.com .