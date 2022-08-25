ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP home opener a success, sell out crowd cheer on Miners

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A sell out crowd filled the Sun Bowl Stadium Saturday night. Many fans said they were excited for the football season. "We're out here to support and let them know: hey we're out here, man. Let's play some football!" Andy Sanchez said. "We're out...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Flex of the Night: Del Valle's quarterback keeps cool under pressure

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week one's high school football Flex of the Night goes to Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos. Ramos showed how cool he is under pressure against Burges Friday night. Ramos chased down the high snap and then managed to find his man down the field.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Game of the Week: Pebble Hills dominates Canutillo on the road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pebble Hills football team dominated Canutillo 23 to 0 Friday night. The match-up was selected as our 2022 week one Red Zone Game of the Week. The Pebble Hills Spartans traveled to Canutillo where they made it known that they are the top dog in their new district.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

How to prepare for UTEP's home opener against North Texas

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday. The UTEP Miners will be taking on the North Texas Mean Green. The Sun Bowl stadium holds 45,971 fans and the home opener is close to being sold out. CBS4 spoke with UTEP's athletic director,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lady Soul Production hosts "Birthday bash of the year" this weekend

A birthday celebration open to the public will be hosted by Lady Soul Production, KLC Entertainment and Jerome Gullat. The "Birthday Bash of the year" is happening on Saturday August 27 at the El Maida Shrine Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8...
EL PASO, TX

