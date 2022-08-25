Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
CISD hopes to pay for reconstruction of Canutillo Middle School if bond is approved
The Canutillo Independent School District is looking to move forward with several school improvement projects. The district is asking taxpayers to vote on a $264 million bond referendum in the November election. The spokesperson for the district, Gustavo Reveles, said $62 of the total amount they are asking for will...
El Pasoans rappel down building during a fundraiser
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Pasoans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rappel down the Coronado Towers in west El Paso on Saturday. The non-profit organization Endeavors, which provides supportive services for veteran families, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness partnered up to host the event. The...
El Paso FBI office offers fall teen academy for high school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI El Paso Field Office is encouraging high school students in El Paso to apply for the Fall FBI El Paso Teen Academy. The academy will be held at 660 S. Mesa Hills, Oct. 3-7 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day.
Student who took BB gun to school prompted lockdown at Socorro High School
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A student who took a BB gun to school was what caused a lockdown at Socorro High School Friday afternoon after there were reports of a weapon at the school. Socorro ISD superintendent Nate Carman said a student reported seeing another student with a weapon...
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park to participate in Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated their 12th anniversary this Sunday. Athletes that participated gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon starts with a 400-meter pool swim and it is followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing...
Coca-Cola launches refillable glass bottles pilot program in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Coca-Cola has launched a pilot program in El Paso that revolves around refillable glass bottles. The program is called the "Refillable Glass Bottle Pilot Program" and consists of customers returning the glass bottles after being used to be sanitized, cleaned and refilled. The program...
Las Cruces artist unveils new mural at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was revealed in Mesilla Park, New Mexico Sunday. This mural features Saint Francis, the patron of ecology and of animals. The mural was started back on April 23 of this year during an Earth Day celebration at the Holy Cross Retreat Center.
El Paso Animal Services host 'Mutt-a-Thon' to help pets find a home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Today some of our furry friends got to take a break from their kennels. The El Paso Animal Services partnered up with Rescue Runners 915 to hold a ‘Mutt-A-Thon'. Volunteers helped walk some of the dogs at the shelter during the event. This...
Woman stabbed at El Paso's Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was stabbed Friday afternoon in El Paso's Lower Valley. A woman who is believed to be in her 20s was stabbed at the San Montego Apartments located at 9133 Kernel Circle around noon, according to El Paso Fire. The woman was taken...
UTEP home opener a success, sell out crowd cheer on Miners
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A sell out crowd filled the Sun Bowl Stadium Saturday night. Many fans said they were excited for the football season. "We're out here to support and let them know: hey we're out here, man. Let's play some football!" Andy Sanchez said. "We're out...
Crash causes all lanes to close in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police responded to a crash on Interstate 10 east at Piedras, causing all lanes to close Friday morning. The crash happened at midnight, according to El Paso fire dispatch. No injuries were reported. Traffic was being diverted off of the Cotton exit.
Flex of the Night: Del Valle's quarterback keeps cool under pressure
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week one's high school football Flex of the Night goes to Del Valle quarterback Jesse Ramos. Ramos showed how cool he is under pressure against Burges Friday night. Ramos chased down the high snap and then managed to find his man down the field.
Game of the Week: Pebble Hills dominates Canutillo on the road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pebble Hills football team dominated Canutillo 23 to 0 Friday night. The match-up was selected as our 2022 week one Red Zone Game of the Week. The Pebble Hills Spartans traveled to Canutillo where they made it known that they are the top dog in their new district.
How to prepare for UTEP's home opener against North Texas
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The 2022 college football season officially begins on Saturday. The UTEP Miners will be taking on the North Texas Mean Green. The Sun Bowl stadium holds 45,971 fans and the home opener is close to being sold out. CBS4 spoke with UTEP's athletic director,...
Police: 5 alleged DWI drivers wreck into El Paso police vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police reported Friday that another alleged drunken driver wrecked into a police vehicle. The latest wreck happened at midnight along Interstate 10 at Piedras. "It's happening because there's a high number of people drinking and driving," El Paso police sergeant, Robert Gomez,...
Road closures happening the week of August 28th through September 03
Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road. Lane closures necessary to allow crews and equipment to safely enter and exit the work zone. Monday, August 29, through Saturday, September 3. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Occasional lane...
Reported DWI crashes leave some EPPD vehicles out of commission
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Fewer police officers are patrolling El Paso streets. As a result, incidents like DWI drivers and vandals are less likely to get caught. Friday morning, an alleged DWI driver wrecked into a police officer's vehicle that was responding to a separate DWI crash along Interstate 10.
Lady Soul Production hosts "Birthday bash of the year" this weekend
A birthday celebration open to the public will be hosted by Lady Soul Production, KLC Entertainment and Jerome Gullat. The "Birthday Bash of the year" is happening on Saturday August 27 at the El Maida Shrine Event Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8...
Seizure nets Tramadol pills, 90 pounds of pork bologna at Santa Teresa port of entry
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A bologna and Tramadol pill smuggling attempt was stopped Thursday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the port of Santa Teresa seized 4,600 Tramadol pills and 90 pounds of prohibited pork bologna. A 34-year-old woman from the U.S. who said she had nothing...
All lanes closed at I-10 East and Hawkins due to a fatal single vehicle crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes are closed at I-10 East and Hawkins according to a spokesperson for El Paso Police Department. The closure is due to a single-vehicle crash, police say. Police on the scene told our crew the crash was fatal. EPPD's Special Traffic Investigation Units...
