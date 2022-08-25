ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Letecia Stauch ordered to appear in court for third mental evaluation

By Lauren Scharf
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The District Court of El Paso County will read the results of Letecia Stauch’s third mental evaluation Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

Police have accused Stauch of killing her stepson Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida.

Stauch initially pled “not guilty,” but later changed her plea to “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Since Stauch’s return to Colorado, she has been held at the El Paso County Jail undergoing several mental health evaluations. She is being held without bond.

Stauch has been ordered to appear on Thursday, August 25, as in the past, she has not appeared on many occasions for her court proceedings.

Stauch has also requested a judge to decide her fate rather than a jury trial. That has not been decided on yet.

