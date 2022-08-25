ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Monroe County, FL
Cudjoe Key, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Monroe County, FL
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Adam Driver
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury was initially convened to examine whether systemic school safety failures led up to the murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School. Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions.
FLORIDA STATE
fox5ny.com

Long Island boat fire injures 5

NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
#Florida Keys#Rideshare#Violent Crime
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Neil Volz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first arrests of the new office of elections crimes and security, it turned out to be 20 felons arrested for voting illegally. All had committed murder or sex crimes, the kind of crimes that excluded them from regaining...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

COVID-19 infections continue decline in Florida

MIAMI – COVID-19 infections are continuing to show a slight decline in Florida, according to the state’s latest biweekly report. In its latest report, the FLDOH reported 43,703 new cases over the past week, a decrease from 45,416 over the prior week. It also reported 89 COVID-19-related deaths. Florida’s positivity rate also declined slightly, from 16.3% to 16.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Evidence of incompetence': Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 28, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
FLORIDA STATE

