Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
New Hampshire man arrested after allegedly placing hidden camera in bathroom
SANIBEL, Fla. — A New Hampshire man has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden camera inside a public family bathroom in Florida. The Sanibel Police Department in Florida said the device was discovered inside a fake fire alarm in late July. Police said in late July, employees...
Florida Woman Who Stole Nearly $300,000 From Elderly Couple Gets 51 Months In Prison
A Florida woman has been sentenced in a case where she duped a senior couple, that she was providing care for, out of nearly $300,000. 52-year-old Sherri Lynn Smith has been sentenced to 51 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for
Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state. Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month. The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges. She appeared before a...
Video shows deputies finding endangered key deer injured in SUV following traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Monroe County found a key deer alive and injured in the back of an SUV. Key deer are endangered in Florida and harming them is a federal offense. The traffic stop happened near Mile Marker 56 in July. Local 10 News has obtained...
Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1
Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
Florida detention deputy arrested for smuggling drugs while on the job
A detention deputy appeared in court on Tuesday after being arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into a South Florida detention center.
This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury was initially convened to examine whether systemic school safety failures led up to the murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School. Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
5 South Florida residents plead guilty to fraud charges in $21M online app 'investment' scam
When meeting with potential investors, Paul Geraci lavished them with tales about how they could get rich by bankrolling the development of an online application that would combine the best of the internet: playing games and shopping. After one pitch, an eager prospect handed the 45-year-old Parkland man $50,000. ...
Long Island boat fire injures 5
NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
DeSantis suspends four school board members after grand jury investigation into Parkland shooting
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suspended four members of the Broward County School Board on Friday after reviewing a grand jury investigation into the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. DeSantis filed an executive order suspending Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie...
DeSantis suspends 4 Broward school board members named in grand jury report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended four Broward school board members after a grand jury report accused them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” and recommended their removal from office. In a statement, the governor’s office said Patricia Good, Donna...
This Week in South Florida: Neil Volz
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the first arrests of the new office of elections crimes and security, it turned out to be 20 felons arrested for voting illegally. All had committed murder or sex crimes, the kind of crimes that excluded them from regaining...
20 beagle puppies rescued from Virginia breeders arrive in South Florida to be adopted
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A second group of beagle puppies has arrived in South Florida in search of forever homes after they were rescued from inhumane conditions in Virginia. 7News cameras captured the 10-month-old puppies hours after they made the 15-hour trip, early Thursday morning. The 20 dogs are...
COVID-19 infections continue decline in Florida
MIAMI – COVID-19 infections are continuing to show a slight decline in Florida, according to the state’s latest biweekly report. In its latest report, the FLDOH reported 43,703 new cases over the past week, a decrease from 45,416 over the prior week. It also reported 89 COVID-19-related deaths. Florida’s positivity rate also declined slightly, from 16.3% to 16.2%.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: August 28, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney welcomed newly appointed Broward School Board member Kevin Tynan, Florida State Sen. Rosalind Osgood, Parkland parent and activist Tony Montalto and Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.
