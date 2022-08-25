ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

Game Developer Reports $3.5B in Q2 Revenue

Video game developer NetEase exceeded expectations in the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The China-based tech giant reported $3.5 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 12.8% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street estimates of $3.4 billion for the quarter. The better-than-expected results were driven by NetEase’s...
Dayana Sabatin

4th Stimulus Check Update

Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Front Office Sports

Reports of Amazon’s Takeover of EA Refuted

Amazon could be interested in buying one of the world’s biggest video game publishers. The tech giant was expected to make an official offer to acquire Electronic Arts on Friday, according to a USA Today report. CNBC has since refuted the rumor, but the idea isn’t far-fetched. Earlier...
Front Office Sports

Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Estimates, Raises Outlook

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported $3.11 billion in second-quarter revenue, outpacing analysts’ estimates of $3.07 billion. Net sales fell 5% year-over-year but increased 38% from the same period in 2019 — which executive chairman Ed Stack attributes to higher sales during the pandemic and previous structural changes. Stack told CNBC that Dick’s products draw demand in the “highs and lows of the economy.”
Front Office Sports

Hibbett Underwhelms in Second Quarter

Hibbett, Inc. posted unfavorable results in the company’s latest earnings report. The athletic apparel retailer generated $392.8 million in net sales in fiscal Q2 2023 — a 6.3% decline from $419.3 million for the same period last year. The lackluster sales were attributed to inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints due to increased freight costs.
Front Office Sports

Foot Locker Takes A Step Back in Q2

Foot Locker posted lackluster results for its second-quarter earnings report. The sportswear and athletic footwear retailer generated $2.07 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — down from $2.28 billion for the same period last year — but surpassed analysts’ estimates by 0.62%. Net income reached $94 million...
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

