Game Developer Reports $3.5B in Q2 Revenue
Video game developer NetEase exceeded expectations in the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The China-based tech giant reported $3.5 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — a 12.8% increase year-over-year — surpassing Wall Street estimates of $3.4 billion for the quarter. The better-than-expected results were driven by NetEase’s...
4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
Reports of Amazon’s Takeover of EA Refuted
Amazon could be interested in buying one of the world’s biggest video game publishers. The tech giant was expected to make an official offer to acquire Electronic Arts on Friday, according to a USA Today report. CNBC has since refuted the rumor, but the idea isn’t far-fetched. Earlier...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Beats Estimates, Raises Outlook
Dick’s Sporting Goods reported $3.11 billion in second-quarter revenue, outpacing analysts’ estimates of $3.07 billion. Net sales fell 5% year-over-year but increased 38% from the same period in 2019 — which executive chairman Ed Stack attributes to higher sales during the pandemic and previous structural changes. Stack told CNBC that Dick’s products draw demand in the “highs and lows of the economy.”
Hibbett Underwhelms in Second Quarter
Hibbett, Inc. posted unfavorable results in the company’s latest earnings report. The athletic apparel retailer generated $392.8 million in net sales in fiscal Q2 2023 — a 6.3% decline from $419.3 million for the same period last year. The lackluster sales were attributed to inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints due to increased freight costs.
Foot Locker Takes A Step Back in Q2
Foot Locker posted lackluster results for its second-quarter earnings report. The sportswear and athletic footwear retailer generated $2.07 billion in revenue in Q2 2022 — down from $2.28 billion for the same period last year — but surpassed analysts’ estimates by 0.62%. Net income reached $94 million...
Apple Making Hiring Push as It Expands Sports Coverage
As Apple gets deeper into sports programming, it’s loading up on sports media talent. On its careers page, the tech giant currently has 60 jobs with the word “sports” in the title or description, with more than 50 posted since May. Apple TV+ has been airing baseball...
Amazon, DirecTV Announce ‘TNF’ Deal for Bars, Other Venues
Those headed to their favorite bars to watch “Thursday Night Football” won’t have to worry about buffering. Amazon and DirecTV made a multiyear deal official Tuesday, a pact that will allow Thursday NFL games to be beamed instead of streamed to 300,000 bars, restaurants, casinos, and other venues.
