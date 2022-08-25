ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
HuffPost

Trump Filmmaker Shares Moment He Was 'Very Scared' At The White House

A documentary filmmaker who had access to Donald Trump before, during and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year said he was “very scared” of the former president when he interviewed him. British filmmaker Alex Holder interviewed Trump three times for his “Unprecedented” documentary. The first...
NBC News

Biden speech uses Mar-a-Lago search as a 'new strategy' to address crime, policing

Addressing crime in America, President Biden focused on policy initiatives to reduce gun violence while framing Democrats as the party working to reduce crime through support for law enforcement and gun legislation. This is Biden’s latest message on the campaign trail with ten weeks to go until the midterms. NBC News White House correspondent Monica Alba, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Natasha Korecki and NBC News Capitol Hill Reporter Sahil Kapur join Meet the Press NOW with the latest.Aug. 30, 2022.
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
NBC News

Capitol rioter admits to assaulting Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A Donald Trump supporter pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 attack. Julian Khater, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting law enforcement officers in a virtual court appearance Thursday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan. Khater admitted that he sprayed two officers in the face with the chemical irritant: Sicknick and Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. Sentencing was set for Dec. 13.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

