One pumpkin lover will be paid $1,000 to taste Trader Joe's seasonal fall foods

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
 3 days ago
FinanceBuzz is offering to pay someone to evaluate which Trader Joe's pumpkin-flavored fall snacks to buy and which to leave on the shelf.

Andrea Michelson

  • The 'Pumpkin Spice Pundit' will receive a $500 gift card to Trader Joe's and $1,000 in their pocket.
  • The chosen candidate has two weeks to complete the gig.
  • The job is 'not affiliated with or endorsed by Trader Joe's,' according to the announcement.

Personal finance advice site FinanceBuzz is calling all pumpkin enthusiasts to be its "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" and rate Trader Joe's seasonal fall food products.

The "side hustle" comes with a $500 Trader Joe's gift card to cover costs of the items and a $1,000 payment, the official announcement says .

FinanceBuzz

The site is looking for one person to taste and evaluate the market's pumpkin-flavored foods, including pumpkin waffles, pumpkin-stuffed raviolis, and pumpkin-spiced ginger brew.

The "Pumpkin Spice Pundit" must sample and take photos of each item, then write a short description and rate the food to inform shoppers.

The announcement says applicants must live near a Trader Joe's in the US where they can shop in person for a list of of specially curated fall products. The winner must be at least 18 years old, and, obviously, love pumpkin.

Applications are due August 28, and the winner will be announced September 2. After the chosen applicant is contacted via email, they will have until September 18 to complete the job.

The site's announcement says it wants to help readers know which snacks to "budget for." Results will be on the FinanceBuzz site.

"This side hustle is not affiliated with or endorsed by Trader Joe's. We're just big fans of their products," the announcement reads.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

Business Insider

