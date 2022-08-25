West Virginia football returns to the gridiron on the first day of September, and the Mountaineers are on the precipice of a consequential season. It begins with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl when the Mountaineers face No. 17 Pitt in the Steel City. From there, they get right into Big 12 play shortly before heading to Lane Stadium to defend the Black Diamond Trophy.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO