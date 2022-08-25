Read full article on original website
Dixon returns to WVU as Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach
West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Vic Riggs announced the hiring of David Dixon as the assistant coach on Wednesday. “I’m pleased to have David join our staff,” Riggs said. “His experience as a student-athlete, and more importantly a member of this program for the past five years, makes him a perfect fit for our staff.”
Lyons shares expectations for 2022 WVU football team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Like many Mountaineer football fans, Shane Lyons has been eagerly awaiting the return of the Backyard Brawl for years. When he became director of athletics at WVU in 2015, Lyons said one of his top priorities was to put the Backyard Brawl back on the schedule.
Cox welcomes the challenge of playing a new position at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From an outside linebacker at North Dakota State to a spear at West Virginia. Jasir Cox had quite a few adjustments to make when joined the Mountaineers over the summer, but that’s exactly what he was looking for. Cox transferred to WVU to prove he...
West Virginia University Alumnus Andrew Caridi Named Director of Broadcasting
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD, announced Andrew Caridi has been named director of broadcasting and voice for baseball and women’s basketball. Caridi is an award-winning West Virginia University alumnus with a recognized connection to Mountaineer athletics behind the mic. He has...
WVU volleyball takes two on day one
The West Virginia University volleyball team (2-0) began the season at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Aug. 26, with a doubleheader. The squad opened the tournament with 3-2 victory over Loyola (1-1) and followed with a sweep of Duquesne (0-2) in its second match. During...
GBN Podcast: Full WVU football 2022 season preview
West Virginia football returns to the gridiron on the first day of September, and the Mountaineers are on the precipice of a consequential season. It begins with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl when the Mountaineers face No. 17 Pitt in the Steel City. From there, they get right into Big 12 play shortly before heading to Lane Stadium to defend the Black Diamond Trophy.
Former WVU star Victor Scott II hits first pro homer
It isn’t taking long for WVU’s single-season stolen bases leader to acclimate to the minors. Victor Scott II hit his first professional home run for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday, launching a shot to right field against the St. Lucie Mets. Scott went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot as Palm Beach won 11-5.
WVU football at No. 17 Pitt: What time, where to watch and more
The Backyard Brawl returns on Thursday in West Virginia’s most highly-anticipated season opener in recent memory. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash. Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. TV channel: ESPN. Stream: WatchESPN. Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Tickets: StubHub.
Neal Brown Show Exclusive: breaking down the depth chart
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s officially game week for Neal Brown’s Mountaineers. The head coach hasn’t released an official starting lineup, but he did give some insight on the depth chart in an exclusive interview for the debut episode of the Neal Brown Show. As he has...
