Clarinda, IA

kmaland.com

Roger Swank, 84, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Service:Celebration of Life Graveside Funeral Service. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Memorials:People For Paws or donor's choice of favorite animal shelter. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. Notes:Roger passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

David W. Poston, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd, Omaha, NE 68138) Celebration of Life Gathering - The Bricker Room (Shenandoah Safety Center - 400 W Sheridan Ave) Memorials:In David's name are being directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Omaha National Cemetery. Notes:David passed...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Betty Jane Lundvall, 98 of Glenwood, Iowa

Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, IA and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello, IA. Visitation Day and Date:Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 and Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa and Snyder and Hollenbaugh F.H. in Wapello,, IA. Cemetery:Graveside Service Fri. Sept. 2, 2022 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, rural...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Triangle Week 1 (8/26): Shenandoah, Red Oak pick up Week 1 wins

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak were both winners while Clarinda fell to Creston in KMAland triangle football action on Friday. Cole Scamman had 250 yards passing and two touchdowns while Brody Cullin finished with two catches for 85 yards and a score. Blake Herold pitched in three grabs for 96 yards, and Jade Spangler had one catch for a 53-yard touchdown. Beau Gardner rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Dickerson tallied 81 yards on the ground and scored once.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Football (8/27): Coon Rapids-Bayard gets past Glidden-Ralston

(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard knocked off Glidden-Ralston while Nebraska City took a loss to Fort Calhoun in KMAland football on Saturday. Lance Clayburg scored three different ways, and Wyatt Oswald had four offensive touchdowns to lift Coon Rapids-Bayard to the win. Other Area Scores. Stanberry 76 St. Joseph Christian 26.
COON RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

Craig Figgins, 47, of Des Moines, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start:8:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Burial with military honors by the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Missouri Week 1 (8/26): East Atchison, Rock Port roll to 1-0 starts

(KMAland) -- East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley, Worth County and North Andrew were KMAland Missouri winners in football action on Friday. Jarrett Spinnato had four touchdowns, including two rushing scores, a pick-six and a 20-yard scoop and score. Rock Port 74 DeKalb 20. Micah Makings had 102 yards rushing...
ROCK PORT, MO
kmaland.com

KMAland Golf (8/26): Nebraska City girls finish 4th at Seward

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City placed fourth and shot a 385 at the Seward Invitational in KMAland girls golf action on Friday. The Pioneers were led by an 88 from Grace McNeely, who finished in fifth place. Ella Welsh added a 91 in eighth, and Isabelle Johnson posted a 96 in 12th for the Pioneers.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Margaret Leona Birkenholz, 102, Hopkins

Location: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri. Visitation Location: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering, Missouri. Memorials: Pickering United Methodist Church, Pickering Community Building or White Oak Cemetery. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri.
HOPKINS, MO
kmaland.com

Shenandoah at Missouri Valley Varsity Football

SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue. Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the...
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa

ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
CASS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland Nebraska Week 1 (8/26): Ashland-Greenwood nabs statement win

(KMAlandd) -- Ashland-Greenwood picked up a statement win while Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Syracuse, Elmwood-Murdock and Palmyra were other KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. Nathan Upton had 120 yards rushing and a touchdowns, and Dane Jacobsen completed 14 of 17 passes for 146 yards and had two offensive touchdowns. Thomas Spears led the receivers with 48 yards and posted eight tackles.
ASHLAND, NE
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 1): Glenwood & Stanton-Essex

(KMAland) -- As another football season kicks off, so does another year of KMA Sports reporter and former Griswold coach Tom Moore hitting the road to shop with KMAland football coaches. This week, Coach Moore made stops in Glenwood and Stanton-Essex to talk with Cory Faust and Jeff Grebin. The...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested on warrant

(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on a warrant following his arrest Friday. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers arrested 31-year-old Michael Ryan Weeden around 11 p.m. Weeden was arrested on a Page County warrant for interference with official acts with a dangerous weapon. He was taken...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Eichhorn, Sonderman dominate individually, Glenwood sweeps team titles on home course

(Glenwood) -- The 2022 cross country season got underway as 13 area boys and girls teams descended on Glenwood Saturday. Glenwood took both team titles on its home course. The girls finished with 42 points to edge out Atlantic (58) and Harlan (74), while it was a two-team fight for first in the boys race, where Glenwood (46) took the win over Lewis Central (59).
GLENWOOD, IA

