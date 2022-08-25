Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
The Oakland Press
Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined
Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
whmi.com
Livingston County Road Commission Projects Progressing
Construction is moving along on the Winans Lake Road/Rickett Road roundabout and officials say motorists are starting to get used to the intersection closure. The Livingston County Road Commission met Thursday morning and an update on the project was provided. Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk says the roundabout is...
Eyesore property in Dearborn listed for demolition
Owners of the Village Plaza in Dearborn have been served a demolition notice for the property. The vacant 12-story building is located on Michigan Ave near Outer Drive. Mayor Abdullah Hammoud addressed the situation on his Facebook page.
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
Repair timeline of massive water main break being reviewed once again
The Great Lakes Water Authority said it is reviewing the timeline for repairing a massive 120-inch water main that broke earlier this month.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Ann Arbor closes city pool for season after employees get COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting city operations. The latest is that Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park pool is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the city announced. The outdoor pool located off Packard Road...
$10,000 sign-on bonus: New-teacher shortage has Michigan schools trying aggressive approaches
Fewer people are becoming teachers in Michigan, so Jackson Public Schools needed an aggressive approach to attract new teachers in an increasingly competitive market, Superintendent Jeff Beal said. So, JPS offered prospective hires a $10,000 sign-on bonus that’s paid out in three yearly installments to encourage teachers not only to...
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Community Fair Kicks Off August 31
Carnival rides, ag shows, and tractor pulling signal the beginning of the Saline Fair next week at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, located on Ann Arbor-Saline Road. The fair will hit the ground running on Wednesday, August 31st, with Saline Schools Day. Admission begins at 10 a.m. with $5 tickets all day, or free entry if you wear your Saline Schools gear. Rides open to the public at 2 p.m., with the Saline Alumni Gathering taking place at 4 p.m.
This Historic, Mid-Century Glass House is For Sale in Michigan
You know me by now; spending way too much time scrolling through Zillow listings when I know dang well that I ain't buying a new house. However, this one I just came across is a real winner, and you've got to see it for yourself. Zillow Gone Wild has done...
Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County
A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million.
The Oakland Press
Lanternflies in Oakland County: What you need to know and why you’re asked to kill them
Even as you read this, spotted lanternflies are attacking trees and grape crops in Oakland County, according to county and state officials. The first spotted lanternflies in Michigan were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month and living in a wooded area in Pontiac and owned by Oakland County.
thesuntimesnews.com
A Proven Program Keeps Washtenaw County Seniors Aging in Place
“We have medicalized aging, and that experiment is failing us.” – Atul Gawande, Being Mortal. One of the inevitable, yet rarely discussed, aspects of aging is the loss of independence. While society idolizes youth and the idea of being self-sufficient, the process of growing older and asking others – even our children – for help can be an emotional experience. For many, the loss of independence and the fear of becoming a burden weighs heavy on our minds.
WNEM
City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
chelseaupdate.com
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
