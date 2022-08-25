ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main

A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Total cost of road repairs after Roadkill Nights to be determined

Roadkill Nights races are done for 2022, as is the Woodward Dream Cruise. While the Dream Cruise traffic is heavy at times the parade of cars doesn’t create the same damage to pavement as street racing, which can wear off road striping and damage the pavement and curbs. Woodward...
PONTIAC, MI
MLive

3 new roundabouts in the works for Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Progress is being made in efforts to create three roundabouts on Jackson County roads. At its Tuesday, Aug. 23 meeting, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 easements to further the construction of the roundabouts at the intersections of Horton and Springbrook roads, Rives Junction and Springport roads and McCain and Dearing roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dexter, MI
Government
City
Dexter, MI
Local
Michigan Government
whmi.com

Livingston County Road Commission Projects Progressing

Construction is moving along on the Winans Lake Road/Rickett Road roundabout and officials say motorists are starting to get used to the intersection closure. The Livingston County Road Commission met Thursday morning and an update on the project was provided. Road Commission Managing Director Steve Wasylk says the roundabout is...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Oak Trees#Invasive Species#Hcma The Huron River#Mdnr Trust Fund#Dexter Huron Metropark#Hudson Mills Metroparks
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline Community Fair Kicks Off August 31

Carnival rides, ag shows, and tractor pulling signal the beginning of the Saline Fair next week at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, located on Ann Arbor-Saline Road. The fair will hit the ground running on Wednesday, August 31st, with Saline Schools Day. Admission begins at 10 a.m. with $5 tickets all day, or free entry if you wear your Saline Schools gear. Rides open to the public at 2 p.m., with the Saline Alumni Gathering taking place at 4 p.m.
SALINE, MI
CBS Detroit

Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County

A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million.  A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

A Proven Program Keeps Washtenaw County Seniors Aging in Place

“We have medicalized aging, and that experiment is failing us.” – Atul Gawande, Being Mortal. One of the inevitable, yet rarely discussed, aspects of aging is the loss of independence. While society idolizes youth and the idea of being self-sufficient, the process of growing older and asking others – even our children – for help can be an emotional experience. For many, the loss of independence and the fear of becoming a burden weighs heavy on our minds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue: ‘Serious accident’ in Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) – City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue are asking the public to use caution when traveling near M-21 and M-24 in the City of Lapeer. They are assisting City of Lapeer Police department with a serious accident, that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, City of Lapeer Fire and Rescue said.
LAPEER, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
chelseaupdate.com

Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen

The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
CHELSEA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy