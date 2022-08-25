ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Getaways in Connecticut

We scoured the major travel platforms, review sites, and social media resources to give you ideas of the Best Romantic Getaways in Connecticut. Isn’t it true that this year, celebrating love and planning a romantic getaway is more crucial than ever? We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long, and you’ll take almost any reason to have something to look forward to… right?
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Merging 12 Conn. Community Colleges Into One

John Maduko is overseeing the merger from 12 community colleges into one college, Connecticut State Community College. He joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how things are going. Mike Hydeck: As we told you at the top of the show, Connecticut's community college system is now the best...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Southbury, CT
Government
City
Southbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Brooklyn, CT
Government
Southbury, CT
Society
City
Norwalk, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Brooklyn, CT
City
Woodbury, CT
Sports Radio 940

Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT

A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
i95 ROCK

Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?

There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Arts And Crafts#Localevent#Earth#Long Island Sound#Music Festival#Family Activities#The Brooklyn Fair#Fireman S Carnival
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?

Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Parenting
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
msn.com

Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty

TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
TOLLAND, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized

Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP).  In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

The Connecticut Artist Treasure Hunt Is Underway

SomethingProjects has launched its first project, a statewide Connecticut artist treasure hunt called The Exchange, on view daily, through Tuesday, Nov. 1, rain or shine. The Exchange uses GPS-tracking, QR codes, and adventuring to bring participants to 15 unique public art installations. The designated sites can be accessed through a map with GPS coordinates or by following clues and video prompts created by each of the artists. Visit www.SomethingProjects.net to learn more about The Exchange and the participating artists.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August

Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.

The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
DANBURY, CT
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder.
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy