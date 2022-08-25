Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Caraluzzi’s set to be Danbury’s latest grocery store: ‘It’s more about offering something different’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When La Placita Bethel Market opened its doors earlier this year, it gave shoppers along Danbury’s southwest border a new food option beyond the nearby Caraluzzi’s Bethel Market, along with Price Rite, several corner stores, and larger supermarkets a slightly longer hike away.
New Haven hosts first Black Wall Street Festival
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The first Black Wall Street in New Haven was hosted on Saturday. Over 25 black owned businesses were featured, selling various products such as arts, books, clothing, consulting, cosmetics and skin care, food, drink, jewelry, wellness products and more. The event is organized by new haven’s department of arts, culture, and […]
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Romantic Getaways in Connecticut
We scoured the major travel platforms, review sites, and social media resources to give you ideas of the Best Romantic Getaways in Connecticut. Isn’t it true that this year, celebrating love and planning a romantic getaway is more crucial than ever? We’ve all been stuck indoors for far too long, and you’ll take almost any reason to have something to look forward to… right?
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Merging 12 Conn. Community Colleges Into One
John Maduko is overseeing the merger from 12 community colleges into one college, Connecticut State Community College. He joins Mike Hydeck to give an update on how things are going. Mike Hydeck: As we told you at the top of the show, Connecticut's community college system is now the best...
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Infamous Battle of the Frogs: Bizarre Reason for Odd Statues in Willimantic, CT
A famous frog once said, "it ain't easy being green", or something like that. What does that quote have to do with this article? Only that it is about frogs and Kermit was and still is a frog. Anyway, if you make the over 2 hour journey to Eastern Connecticut from Brookfield to Willimantic, you will no doubt want to get a look at the huge frog sculptures at "The Frog Bridge" with its interesting and amusing history. Why frog sculptures you may ask? Well, we will get to that.
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Windham County Convenience Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart,...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Did You Get Maced at the Pearl Jam Show in Hartford in 1996?
Pearl Jam is one of my favorite bands, and I've been lucky enough to see them every time they've played here in Connecticut. The only PJ show that I didn't enjoy was at the Meadows Music Theater (Xfinity Theater) in Hartford on October 2, 1996. Why? Because I couldn't open my eyes or breathe very well, I got hit with pepper spray/mace from Hartford Police Officers trying to control the crowd. You too?
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
msn.com
Picture Tolland — Vintage Accommodations For The Very Naughty
TOLLAND, CT — The latest installment of the Picture Tolland series takes us to the Tolland Green and a spot deep inside the Old Tolland County Jailhouse. It was a place reserved for the very naughty. It's a solitary confinement cell at the jail, which is now a museum...
Woodstock Fair back to normal — and better than ever — on Labor Day weekend
WOODSTOCK, Conn. — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Woodstock Fair will return to normal. In fact, the 161st edition of the annual Labor Day weekend fair — Sept. 2-5 this year — will be better than normal with a expanded carnival for smaller children, a bigger and better horse show and a goat exhibit.
Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized
Some historic Connecticut newspapers are set to become immortalized in ones and zeros. The Connecticut State Library recently announced that they have selected 10 newspapers from the early to mid-1900s to digitize and be made available for free online. The digitization effort is part of the library’s Connecticut Digital Newspaper Project (CDNP). In the latest […] The post Historic Connecticut newspapers set to be digitized appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NewsTimes
Ventilation is key to limiting COVID in schools. So why haven’t more CT districts taken action?
In the coming weeks, Connecticut students will return to school amid a high level of statewide COVID-19 transmission. They will do so without mask requirements, without meaningful social distancing measures and, in many cases, without another tool experts consider essential in reducing spread indoors: proper ventilation. An informal Hearst Connecticut...
zip06.com
The Connecticut Artist Treasure Hunt Is Underway
SomethingProjects has launched its first project, a statewide Connecticut artist treasure hunt called The Exchange, on view daily, through Tuesday, Nov. 1, rain or shine. The Exchange uses GPS-tracking, QR codes, and adventuring to bring participants to 15 unique public art installations. The designated sites can be accessed through a map with GPS coordinates or by following clues and video prompts created by each of the artists. Visit www.SomethingProjects.net to learn more about The Exchange and the participating artists.
Register Citizen
$2M prize was Connecticut Lottery’s largest in August
Despite no one from Connecticut winning the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot from late last month, some residents were still able to claim large prizes this month through the Connecticut Lottery. Overall, more than 100 individuals won prizes of over $10,000 in the Connecticut Lottery this month. The largest prize...
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford
Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder.
