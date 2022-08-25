ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Woman suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called ‘Lover’ when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019.

Teresa La Dart filed a copyright infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Tennessee in Memphis Tuesday.

She said Swift’s book ‘Lover’ has several creative elements that copied the designs and arrangements of her “Lover” book published in 2010.

Swift’s book ‘Lover’ accompanied her album of the same title. La Dart said both works not only share the same title but are each a “recollection of past years memorialized in a combination of written and pictorial components.”

La Dart said Swift also copied her cover shot and pastel pinks and blues color scheme.

(Courtesy: U.S. Westen District Court of Tennessee)

The suit claims Swift has made close to $7 million from worldwide sales of her book ‘Lover’ since its release date, and La Dart has not received any credits or payments.

La Dart wants more than a million dollars in damages. Swift’s legal team has not yet responded to the claim.

Related
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
NBC News

‘We’re still standing’: With abortion illegal, a Memphis clinic starts a new chapter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jennifer Pepper, CEO of a reproductive health clinic in Memphis, tried her best to prepare her staff for the painful pivot coming in a post-Roe world. For 48 years, the Choices clinic in the heart of Memphis provided abortion services. But that ended on Wednesday, Pepper said, the day before Tennessee’s abortion ban took effect — making performing the procedure a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Gov. Lee: new ESA trial program working for Davidson, Shelby counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of Nashville and Memphis students have been approved to transfer to a private school of their choice with financial help from the state’s ESA program, or school vouchers. Governor Bill Lee is declaring the state’s new Education Savings Account trial program a success, thus...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Orange Doritos logo lights up Memphis Pyramid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you noticed an orange light shining off the Pyramid in downtown Memphis on Thursday night, it wasn’t the reflection from a sunset on the river. It was the Doritos logo. According to Frito-Lay, the company is taking over three triangle-shaped landmarks in New York, Atlanta and Memphis as part of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis man killed in Ukraine War

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for a Mid-South man killed in Ukraine this past week.  Multiple sources have identified the man killed as Joshua Jones. His friends told WREG he lived in Memphis, and many said he died doing what he loved. Just over six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, the death toll […]
MEMPHIS, TN
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Memphis’ Melissa Collins named Tennessee Teacher of the Year

Fresh from being named Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23, Memphis second-grade educator Melissa Collins credits her family and 21 years in the classroom for preparing her to represent a profession that badly needs recharging.Her father, she recalls, taught her how to compete as a young athlete, while her mother’s dying words in February were to “keep it moving.” And as a national leader in STEAM education, Collins has inspired both...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot near hotel on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting overnight near the Hyatt Centric hotel in Downtown Memphis and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. In a statement, the area General Manager for Hyatt said the following, “The safety and wellbeing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Schools faces backlash after LGBTQ+ books pulled from shelves, reviewed

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– Collierville Schools responded to backlash after it was reported by the Commercial Appeal that more than 300 books dealing with LGBTQ+ topics were pulled from library shelves and reviewed. While the books are back in the school’s libraries, some students feel betrayed. Salina Shamsuddin, a junior at Collierville High School, co-founded the Tennessee […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Couple gets engaged at St. Jude after meeting as volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Jordon Watson met Kelly Quiroz at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This is where I met her. This is where I found fondness for her, this is where I really grew to love her and wanted to ask her out,” said Watson. So naturally, Watson got down on one knee asking Quiroz to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man killed on doorstep in Midtown, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday night. MPD said in Facebook post, a man told police his nephew was shot and killed while on the phone at his doorstep. Police said three men were seen running to the apartments located on...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Centenarian celebrates 100th birthday

One of the oldest residents of DeSoto County had a very special day Saturday to celebrate her 100th birthday. Gertrude Guy Bridgforth was celebrated before more than 400 well-wishers in the Family Life Center of Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven. During the celebration, Bridgeforth received congratulatory proclamations from the...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WREG

Woman attacks neighbor over outfit: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested after investigators say she wasn’t very neighborly with the woman across the street. For one Memphis woman, a fight with a neighbor all started with what she was wearing earlier this month outside her home. “With the sports bra and the shorts set to go with it,” […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
MEMPHIS, TN
