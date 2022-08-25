Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron Solomon
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Thousands of University of Michigan nurses to vote on potential strike
A vote is underway to decide whether University of Michigan Health nurses will authorize their union to call for a strike.
thesuntimesnews.com
A Proven Program Keeps Washtenaw County Seniors Aging in Place
“We have medicalized aging, and that experiment is failing us.” – Atul Gawande, Being Mortal. One of the inevitable, yet rarely discussed, aspects of aging is the loss of independence. While society idolizes youth and the idea of being self-sufficient, the process of growing older and asking others – even our children – for help can be an emotional experience. For many, the loss of independence and the fear of becoming a burden weighs heavy on our minds.
Ann Arbor closes city pool for season after employees get COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two and a half years since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 is still impacting city operations. The latest is that Ann Arbor’s Buhr Park pool is closed for the season due to COVID-19, the city announced. The outdoor pool located off Packard Road...
WILX-TV
Michigan school districts think outside of the box to fill teaching positions
MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WILX) - Whether they’ve been in session for a week or are going back Monday, schools across Mid-Michigan are scrambling to find teachers. The Lansing School District had more than 50 teaching positions posted online Friday, with classes starting Monday. Districts are thinking outside the box...
The Oakland Press
Lanternflies in Oakland County: What you need to know and why you’re asked to kill them
Even as you read this, spotted lanternflies are attacking trees and grape crops in Oakland County, according to county and state officials. The first spotted lanternflies in Michigan were confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month and living in a wooded area in Pontiac and owned by Oakland County.
Detroit residents receive free eye exams, glasses
Savannah Johnson, 13, was playing basketball a month ago, until everything began to blur. On Thursday, she received a free pair of glasses as did her younger siblings, 5-year-old Messiah and 6-year-old Jailah, and the rest of her family. The children were among nearly 240 Detroiters of all ages who...
deadlinedetroit.com
Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries
Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
Detroit News
Michigan dog owners relieved that 'mystery canine virus' has been identified
At the end of a stressful week for dog owners, many were relieved that the mystery canine illness identified in northern Michigan was confirmed to be parvovirus, a serious illness for which there is a vaccine. Kari Beer, an emergency and critical care specialist with Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County
michiganradio.org
Report forecasts Detroit overcoming pandemic challenges faster than the rest of the state
A new report from the University of Michigan predicts that Detroit will recover from the effects of the pandemic more quickly than the rest of the state. The Detroit Economic Outlook forecasts the state of the economy through 2027. The report was done by University of Michigan’s Research Seminar in...
The Oakland Press
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main
A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
chelseaupdate.com
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen
The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
It’s a Golden Age for Marijuana Users in Their Golden Years
Many senior citizens are settling into a THC-infused retirement
Detroit News
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades
The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
studyfinds.org
Simple rubber band trick turns regular face masks into homemade N95 respirators
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When it comes to personal protective equipment against COVID-19, no mask beats the N95 respirator. Considered the gold standard of facial viral protection by doctors and scientists alike, the N95 has been notoriously hard to produce and obtain in comparison to standard surgical masks throughout the pandemic.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton Township rejects former state senator’s demand for information on election machines
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A local township says “No” to a conspiracy theorist’s request for sensitive information straight from the election machines. Former state senator Patrick Colbeck wanted Canton Township to give him critical election data from 2020. The answer was “No way.” The attendance clerk...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
thevarsitynews.net
1872 E Outer Dr
Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
