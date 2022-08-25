ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

A Proven Program Keeps Washtenaw County Seniors Aging in Place

“We have medicalized aging, and that experiment is failing us.” – Atul Gawande, Being Mortal. One of the inevitable, yet rarely discussed, aspects of aging is the loss of independence. While society idolizes youth and the idea of being self-sufficient, the process of growing older and asking others – even our children – for help can be an emotional experience. For many, the loss of independence and the fear of becoming a burden weighs heavy on our minds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Downtown Detroit ranked near last for U.S. city center Covid recoveries

Downtown Detroit is at just 42% of its pre-pandemic activity level since the pandemic, according to an analysis of smart phone data from March and May. That puts it 59th of 62 major U.S. city downtowns reviewed by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley, the Free Press reports.
DETROIT, MI
Medieval castle for sale in Oakland County

A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million.  A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for $2.5 million. A castle in Oakland County is up for sale for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
GLWA waiting for correct pipe to repair broken water main

A segment of pipe delivered to the Great Lakes Water Authority to repair a broken water main has been returned to the manufacturer because it did not meet specifications. GLWA said in a statement that it received the pipe on Thursday, Aug. 25. It expects to receive the corrected pipe by Sunday, Aug. 28, along with another pipe needed to complete repairs on the main.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Avery Beeman Named 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen

The audience in the multipurpose arena erupted in cheers and applause as Avery Beeman was named the 2022 Chelsea Community Fair Queen on Aug. 26. Beeman was crowned by Katie Wickman, the 2021 Fair Queen at the close of the entertaining program showcasing four promising young women. The judges also...
CHELSEA, MI
Two Michigan airports get millions from feds for infrastructure upgrades

The U.S. Transportation Department is granting two Michigan airports almost $27 million to support infrastructure improvements. Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti is receiving almost $25 million to construct a parallel taxiway for the primary runway, which will improve the safety and efficiency of the airfield, Chad Newton, CEO of the Wayne County Airport Authority, said in a statement.
MICHIGAN STATE
1872 E Outer Dr

Section 8 OK. Minimum three (3) year (36 month) lease term required (no exceptions). Beautiful remodeled 900 square foot (approx.) 2 bedroom, one (1) bath colonial style condo centrally located near 8 Mile and Dequindre, two upstairs bedrooms and one bath. Water is included, and unit features carpeted upstairs bedrooms, painted basement floor, updated kitchen with gas range and refrigerator. Unit is move-in ready and a Must See! This one won't last long! Occupant to establish utilities in their name. No pets allowed (no breed, NO exceptions). Security deposit is $2,000.00.
DETROIT, MI

