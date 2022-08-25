Read full article on original website
Tink Returns With ‘Pillow Talk’
It may be hard to believe, but nearly a decade has passed since Timbaland went up to The Breakfast Club and debuted an unreleased mix of “Movin’ Bass” with Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Tink. At the time, much of the world was unfamiliar with Tink, but they would soon come to know her name. Over the years, she’s remixed Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” and delivered her own hits like “Cut It Out” and “Different.” Along the way, she endured a few music industry obstacles and setbacks, but the Chicago native is ready to put her name back in the mix with her new LP, Pillow Talk.
Tony Shhnow Unveils The ‘Don’t Look At Numbers’ Remix
While Diddy and Timbaland debate whether or not R&B has died, Brent Faiyaz has continued his run throughout the summer. Five weeks ago, the Maryland native delivered his sophomore LP, Wasteland. Building upon the success of F*ck The World, the Baltimore singer’s latest project brought in stars like Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys and Tyler, The Creator. His unique sound paired with his quotable lyrics earned Wasteland more than 100 million streams during its first week. Since then, he’s made the rounds at Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Lip Service and several other outlets.
Tank Delivers ‘R&B Money’
Not long ago, Diddy sparked an old, yet reliable conversation on Twitter by asking, “Who killed R&B?” While some may attempt to answer the question, others completely reject the premise. In reality, R&B is far from dead or in need of a revival. Just last year, Jazmine Sullivan, Leon Bridges, Summer Walker, Tinashe, H.E.R and Snoh Aalegra delivered quality R&B projects. This year, the ball has kept rolling with Lucky Daye, Brent Faiyaz and Chris Brown have set the tone. Not to mention, Ari Lennox and dvsn have new projects on the way while Kenny Dixon is blazing the country with one of the most underrated tours in recent memory. With all of that going on, the OGs of the R&B game are still making their voices heard.
Taylor Swift Announces ‘Midnights’ Album
Taylor Swift was awarded with the night’s biggest honor at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022. Swift’s “All Too Well” beat out Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” and Doja Cat’s “Women” to take home the “Video of the Year” moon person. As she accepted the award, the chart-topping star revealed that her fans would receive more information regarding her next studio album at midnight. Thankfully, the MTV Video Music Awards honoree is a woman of her word.
Chief Keef Releases ‘Chief So’
At 27 years old, Chief Keef is actually a veteran in the music industry. More than ten years ago, “Don’t Like” set the internet ablaze and earned a co-sign from Kanye West and G.O.O.D Music. Since then, the Chicago native has found success with records like “Love Sosa,” Kobe” and “Hate Being Sober” with 50 Cent and Wiz Khalifa. While Chief Keef may not be as vocal or active as he was years ago, his music continues to make an impact. With records of his regularly going viral on TikTok, the iconic artist’s influence is felt by generations that grew up hearing his music. Now, he’s ready to kick off a new era of his career with “Chief So.”
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Offset, Quality Control CEO Trade Words
The silent legal battle between Quality Control Records and Offset is beginning to make noise. On August 24, TMZ reported that the Grammy-nominated artist began working to secure the rights to his solo endeavors as early as January 2021. In pursuit of a solo deal, the outlet claims that the Georgia native “paid handsomely” for his artist rights. However, the label has allegedly failed to honor the agreement as he embarks on his solo endeavors.
Offset Teams Up With Baby Keem For ‘54321’
Baby Keem may be on tour with Kendrick Lamar and Tana Leone at the moment, but it appears that he has still found time to tap in with Offset. The pg Lang frontman has produced Offset’s latest single, “54321.” “54321” sets the tone for his upcoming solo project that the Georgia native says is full of “hits” and “smashes.”
J.I.D Shares ‘The Forever Story’ Tracklist
The time has come! Atlanta’s own J.I.D is set to release his debut studio LP, The Forever Story, in less than 24 hours. To get fans ready for the project’s release, the Dreamville signee has unveiled the album’s tracklist. The 15-track project will include contributions from Kenny Mason, Earthgang, 21 Savage, Baby Tate, Lil’ Durk, Ari Lennox, Yasiin Bey, Rayvn Lanae, Johnta Austin and BADBADNOTGOOD. The Forever Story will also feature a spoken word interlude from Mustafa The Poet. Not to mention, the project also features production from James Blake, Thundercat, Kaytranada and DJ Khalil among others.
Tempest Shares ‘So Gone’
There are few things that we can all agree on, but this is true for nearly everyone. This dating sh*t? This dating sh*t is unnecessarily hard. Fortunately, multi-talented artists like Naomi Wild and Tempest are providing a soulful soundtrack for the ups and downs of today’s dating scene. This week, the accomplished duo has reunited for a track called “So Gone” that effortlessly tackles the all too common practice of “ghosting.”
J.I.D Sets The Stage For ‘The Forever Story’ With ‘2007’
One week stands between Dreamville fans and the release of J.I.D’s highly anticipated LP, The Forever Story. Thus far, the Atlanta native has unveiled “Dance Now” with Kenny Mason and “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage and Baby Tate. With all that he has in front of him, J.I.D has decided to prep fans with an incredibly insightful track called “2007.”
Big K.R.I.T Shows Off With ‘Extra Credit’
Ten years after delivering his debut album, Live From The Underground, Big K.R.I.T is still around and proving that he’s one of the best artists to emerge over the last decade. This week, the Mississippi native delivered a loosie called “Extra Credit.” Featured on the Madden NFL 23 Soundtrack, the track is as soulful and refreshing as ever while allowing Big K.R.I.T to have free range with his rhyme scheme.
NFL・
J.I.D Added To Made In America Lineup
The Made In America lineup has expanded just a bit. On Wednesday afternoon, the music festival announced that J.I.D would be taking the stage in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during Labor Day Weekend. The Dreamville recording artist will join a lineup that already includes Bad Bunny, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator. Not to mention, hometown stars Jazmine Sullivan and Lil’ Uzi Vert will also be taking the stage.
Smoko Ono Teams Up With Samm Henshaw For ‘Pull Up’
Smoko Ono may be known for his collaborations with the likes of Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper, but the multi-talented act has made his presence felt in a number of different genres. Within the last few years, he’s tapped in with Rich, SG Lewis, Corinne Bailey Rae and UMI to name a few. Not to mention, he contributed to last year’s stand-out track, “Want It All” by Burna Boy. This weekend, he’s teamed up with Samm Henshaw to deliver “Pull Up.”
Internet Money Drops ‘We All We Got’
If you can’t name each member of the record collective, Internet Money, you can probably name all of their biggest hits. Within three years, the collective has produced records like “Lemonade” with Don Toliver, “Somebody” with Lil’ Tecca and “His & Hers” with Lil’ Uzi Vert. Not to be forgotten, individual members of the collective have locked in with NBA Youngboy, Juice WRLD and Trippie Redd. Along the way, they have picked up nearly four dozen RIAA plaques and countless co-signs. Now, they’re teaming back up again to deliver their own body of work. Following the release of B4 The Storm, Internet Money is back with their latest EP, We All We Got.
Winners Circle: The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 VMAs
The 2022 MTV VMAs will blend the accomplishments of established acts with the introduction of several emerging acts for an award show like none other. This year, chart-topping stars like Doja Cart, Nicki Minaj, Drake and Harry Styles are among the most nominated acts. Meanwhile, there are more than two dozen rising stars enjoying their first nomination. Adding on, Saucy Santana, J.I.D and Flo Milli are among those rising stars who are set to perform at the award show for the first time. Through it all, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J will lead one of the biggest nights in music. Be sure to keep up with the complete list of winners below as the 2022 MTV VMAs unfold.
‘Creepy and out of touch’: How MTV VMAs viewers responded to Johnny Depp’s shock appearance
Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York...
Nicki Minaj makes powerful speech on mental health during VMA’s acceptance speech
Nicki Minaj said she wished “Michael Jackson was here” as she accepted an award at the 2022 MTV VMAs ceremony, adding that she “wished people took mental health seriously”.The rap icon was speaking after she won the Video Vanguard award, naming a number of other celebrities, including Whitney Houston, Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD.“I wish people understood what they went through,” she added. “I wish people took mental health seriously, even for the people you think have perfect lives.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Kenny Beats Sets The Release Date For His Debut Album
Kenny Beats has announced that his debut album, Louie, will be released on August 31, 2022. As he shared the album’s cover art and tracklist, the star producer explained that he recorded much of the album after learning that his father had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Connecting to his father through art, Louie serves as a symbolic gift for his father.
Corey Hales Shares The ‘Cool It Down’ Video
Corey Hales has unveiled the refreshing visual for his latest single, “Cool It Down.” Sitting by the pool as the summer comes to a close, the rising talent out of Milton, Massachusetts brings a soothing soundscape of carefree love to life with one soulful note after another. “So...
