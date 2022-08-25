ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Bitcoin Breaks Below $20K: How Low Can It Go?

Bitcoin BTC/USD, which fell over 6% on Friday amid the sell-off triggered by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, has broken below the psychological level of $20,000. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin was seen trading down 4.18% to $19,930.53. Are you ready for the next...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For August 26, 2022

Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 10.34% at $0.64. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 8.00% at $0.27. Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 3.06% at $0.95. LOSERS:. Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 10.00% at $0.54. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 9.41% at $1.54. Canopy...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Linus Realestate#Open Interest#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Nutrien Whale Trades#Nutrien Ntr
Benzinga

Paltalk And 3 Other Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones tumbled by over 500 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSLA

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla. Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 305 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why AMD And Nvidia Shares Are Diving Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower Friday morning. Shares of several companies at large in the broader communications, entertainment and media industry are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors digest Jerome Powell's speech from the Jackson Hole Symposium. Aggressive monetary policy could continue to weigh on economic sentiment.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Says Bitcoin Won't Break Above $25,000 Until This Happens

O'Shares ETFs chairman and renowned Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary has once again spoken about Bitcoin BTC/USD and the sustainability of holding the apex crypto. In a recent interview with Stansberry Research, O'Leary, who will be speaking at the 2022 Benzinga Crypto Conference on Dec. 7, said that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because of the lack of cryptocurrency regulation, and the present market needs policy and regulation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ASML Holding. Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Blink And Could Bed Bath & Beyond Go Bankrupt?

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. It was a second week of losses for Wall Street, as all three major indexes fell following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The Dow fell by 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 3% for the week.
STOCKS
Benzinga

QNRX: Enhanced Financial Flexibility to Move QRX003 & Other Assets Forward

Recent milestones include enhancing financial flexibility to advance growth strategy …. Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX has strengthened its cash position and reached several milestones to continue moving its lead candidates and other assets forward. In 3Q22, Quoin closed an equity offering, raising net proceeds of about $15.0 million to advance its clinical efforts and growth strategy.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses Ahead Of Powell's Speech; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Friday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower on Friday, falling below the $21,500 level. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded losses, trading below the $1,700 level this morning. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, also traded lower this morning. Theta Fuel...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Did Elon Musk Just Beat Apple To The Punch? This Analyst Thinks So

Tesla, Inc. TSLA announced late Thursday a partnership with T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for providing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. Musk Pips Apple With Cellular Phones? Elon Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert touted the new feature, dubbed “Coverage Above and Beyond” in an event live-streamed from the former’s SpaceX facility in South Texas. This would be available to T-Mobile users in 2023, and potentially expand to other cellular service providers as well.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

