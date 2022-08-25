ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

CONTINUES THRU THIS WEEKEND

(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is well underway after last night’s Twilight Parade and other activities. Today is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, harness racing, moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tonight. Tomorrow will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
The Trap offers a practical escape to become fit

Working out and reaching your fitness goals can sometimes feel like you are the metaphorical hamster running on the endless spinning wheel, or, even better, you are trying to free yourself from an inescapable maze. However, “The Trap” training facility, unlike its name, offers its clients the path of freedom to reach their fitness goals.
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 breeds in Illinois

(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois. Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY

