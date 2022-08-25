Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
“However long it takes:” Head of Carbondale Warming Center in it for long haul
The hot July sun beats down on the aging façade of the once student dormitory, then public housing and now homeless shelter. Residents sit on plastic chairs in the shade, shooting the breeze and playing card games while others keep cool inside. Signs fill some of the windows along...
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois
It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
wpsdlocal6.com
Chainsaw artist to carve Big Muddy Monster at DuQuoin State Fair, statue to be donated to Murphysboro, Illinois
DUQUOIN, IL — A chainsaw artist will be immortalizing a local cryptid at the DuQuoin State Fair. Over the next two weeks, artist Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall tribute to the Big Muddy Monster, a yeti-like legend from southern Illinois. Amy Spiller with Oasis Outdoors says the Big...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
freedom929.com
CONTINUES THRU THIS WEEKEND
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is well underway after last night’s Twilight Parade and other activities. Today is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, harness racing, moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tonight. Tomorrow will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
Why Illinois Residents Get More from the $92 Million TikTok Suit
There are some things you need to know if you have shared videos on TikTok. One of those involves how Illinois residents are going to get more money than anyone else from a $92 million dollar TikTok lawsuit settlement. As NBC Chicago reported, anyone that shared videos on TikTok prior...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Watch People Stuck on Skylift During Storm at Illinois State Fair
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Last week at the Illinois State Fair, a storm came in fast leaving 2 people trapped on the skylift in the middle of the deluge. This new video was just shared out of Springfield, Illinois with this brief backstory:
fox32chicago.com
Shedd Aquarium free days return in September with 11 dates for Illinois residents
CHICAGO - The Shedd Aquarium will be free to Illinois residents for 11 days this September. Any Illinoisan with a valid ID or proof of residency can see all the aquariums exhibits on the following days:. Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 from...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road
We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
Elderly Illinois Man Put Needles in Packaged Meat, ‘For the Hell of it’
To be old and retired...what to do. Maybe I'll write a book someday, that's always a possibility. Maybe I'm discover a hobby that becomes an old guy "side hustle." One Illinois man used all of his elderly free time, sticking sewing needles in packaged meat at a grocery store. SG.
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois
Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
dailyegyptian.com
The Trap offers a practical escape to become fit
Working out and reaching your fitness goals can sometimes feel like you are the metaphorical hamster running on the endless spinning wheel, or, even better, you are trying to free yourself from an inescapable maze. However, “The Trap” training facility, unlike its name, offers its clients the path of freedom to reach their fitness goals.
hoiabc.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ourquadcities.com
Did your dog make the list? Here are the top 5 breeds in Illinois
(WMBD) — Friday is National Dog Day, and in honor of the holiday, we are taking a look at the top dog breeds in Illinois. Those top dog breeds are based on a database of four-legged campers from Camp Bow Wow, the largest pet care franchise with more than 200 locations across the nation.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
