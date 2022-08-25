Read full article on original website
Children's Mental Health Now a National Emergency: Child Therapy and Parent's Support Are Vital
An urgent warning was issued last year that the mental health crisis among children has drastically increased and become so evident that it is now classified as a national emergency. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the Children's Hospital Association, and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, represented by...
What Is Gentle Parenting? Is It Possible To Do It in Everyday Family Life
Gentle parenting is making a lot of noise these days in the parenting world. Tagged as the most loving way to parent children, many are curious and want to learn its ways and strategies. Parenting expert and author of "The Gentle Parenting Book," Sarah Ockwell-Smith, has made it easy for...
Final Facebook message reveals chilling last words before woman, 31, and three other family members found dead
CHILLING details have emerged about a Facebook post allegedly shared by a woman who murdered three family members before killing herself. Khoshay Sharifi, 31, allegedly included claims of abuse against her twin sister by other family members in the social media message, according to reports. Sharifi allegedly killed her father,...
Universal Free Meals for Students Have Expired, Parents Fear for Their Finances, Ability To Feed Their Children
Universal free breakfast and lunch have ended as COVID-era free meal stubs have already reached their expiration dates, causing parents to worry about their kid's school budget and their capacity to provide. Students get free breakfast and lunch in school, regardless of their parent's income, as one of the benefits...
Opinion: When Local Schools Fail Black Kids, Our Groups Provide Support, Love and Hope
As communities gear up for a new school year, student well-being is at the heart of many conversations. We started Eight Million Stories (8MS) and Black Mothers Forum (BMF) to provide safe and supportive learning environments for students when local schools were unable to meet their needs. We hope that what we’ve learned through our […]
Atlanta Dad Shares Emotional Message on Mental Health After Daughter's Tragic Suicide
A grieving father shared an emotional message on mental health as he mourns the loss of his 26-year-old daughter. David Sheats posted a message on the social media platform Instagram, revealing that his daughter, Savannah Sheats, died by suicide, according to Good Morning America. David wrote in a message shared...
