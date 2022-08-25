Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 Facelift Spied With Minimal Camouflage
Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a refresh for the GLA-Class family and we have already spied a number of prototypes testing on public roads. Today, we have a new batch of shots with the most powerful member of the lineup, the fully-fledged AMG 45. Just last week we saw the...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Is A Limited FIA Non-Homologated Race Car
Mercedes-AMG celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and the automaker has a very special way to share the moment with its fans. The firm presents the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 race car that will be produced in a highly limited run of just five examples. The machine comes with several hardware upgrades over the standard GT3 and some of them turn it into the most hardcore race car with a three-pointed star logo. There’s a very easy explanation for that, though.
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Shots Show Off-Road Supercar Under Development
In July this year, Lamborghini confirmed officially it is working on a more adventurous version of the Huracan by releasing revealing teaser images. The overall concept for the vehicle and its name will be shared with the Huracan Sterrato concept unveiled in 2019 and we have new spy photos showing the development progress made by the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based company so far.
Lamborghini Urus Tuned To Make 780 HP With G-Power Enhancements
G-Power started nearly 40 years ago by tuning BMW and BMW M models. It expanded its expertise to include Mercedes-AMG in 2014 and 2019 for Porsche. G-Power is now ready to grow again, this time tackling Lamborghini. It’s starting with the Urus SUV. The stock twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine...
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
$25,000 Bugatti Veyron Wheel Gets Cut Open In The Name Of Science
Friends, everything about the Bugatti Veyron is expensive. Depending on who you talk to, its big aluminum wheels can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. This particular video from the Waterjet Channel on YouTube pegs the cost at $25,000, though with its specially-made 365-series Michelin tire attached, the total cost is around $35,000. That is, if it were new.
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
Audi R8 Drag Races RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally Car In EV Vs ICE Battle
The Audi RS Q is an ultra high-tech off-road racing machine with an electric powertrain but a combustion engine functioning as a generator. In this video, the Dakar Rally competitor takes on a V10-powered Audi R8. The Audi RS Q uses electric motors from the 2021-spec Audi e-tron FE07 Formula...
Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG Sings Like A Muscle Car On The Autobahn
Once upon a time, the Mercedes-Benz SL 55 AMG was the fastest car in the world with an automatic transmission. That was back in the early 2000s, and the title was short-lived once the Mercedes SLR McLaren hit the street. But this video featuring the old R230 SL-Class devouring the Autobahn reminds us just how much of a monster it was.
BMW X6 M Facelift Spied With Minimal Disguise On The Nurburgring
BMW is no longer wasting time in camouflaging the updated X6 M during its pre-production tests. Sure, there’s still some disguise covering its front fascia but nearly the entire vehicle is now camo-free for the latest round of evaluations held at the Nurburgring. There are no massive design changes, though there are a few points worth talking about.
DeLorean Alpha5 Walkaround Video Reveals EV’s Neat Design Touches
DeLorean revealed the Alpha5 earlier this year, resurrecting the brand of the short-lived icon. The EV debuted a few months ago, but the car made its public debut last week at Pebble Beach. YouTuber Supercar Blondie got up close with the car for a quick walkaround video highlighting the car’s exciting design features.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 "Tribute To 906" Honors 1967 Japanese Grand Prix
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is a terrifically capable high-performance machine. As such, it looks quite natural sporting a racing paint scheme complete with a no. 8 roundel on the doors and hood. There's something very special about this particular combination, however. It's an ode to the race-winning Porsche 906 that conquered the 4th Japanese Grand Prix in 1967.
A80 Supra Vs GT-R R34 Drag Race Proves More Power Doesn't Always Win
Oftentimes when talking about drag races, power and weight are taken into prime consideration. If a more powerful and lighter car faces a heavier, tad less powerful contender, it's almost always that the former would win. That isn't always the case, of course. Take this matchup, for example, courtesy of...
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Previewing Upcoming Refresh
The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has some styling revisions on the way. This gallery gives us our first look at the design changes. The Mercedes engineers apply camouflage to the front end, and the material hides a lot. The lower fascia continues to have a trapezoidal opening in the center, and we can see the outline of the inlets in the corners. The grille's shape doesn't appear to change at all, and we expect the vertical slats are still part of the design.
McLaren Solus Walkaround Video Reveals How You Get In The Supercar
McLaren plans to produce just 25 Solus GT supercars. McLaren has already sold all of them, so your chances of getting one are nil, but one of those 25 is Manny Khoshbin, who takes us behind the scenes with the track-only car. Khoshbin gets up close with it for a mini walkaround video.
Cadillac Celestiq Spied Riding On Michelin Pilot Sport Tires
After a slow buildup with teasers that literally spanned years, things are now moving much faster for the Cadillac Celestiq. This is technically our first proper catch of a Celestiq test vehicle in public, and while the camo wrap hides details regarding the final design, its tires offer clues to power and performance.
Ferrari F12 Makes 209 MPH On The Autobahn Look Easy
It's safe to say that the Ferrari F12, or officially the F12berlinetta, broke the industry when it was introduced in 2012. With a naturally aspirated V12 engine under its hood, the nameplate won Top Gear's "The Supercar of the Year 2012" award. The 6.3-liter F140 FC 12-banger won awards as well, namely the 2013 International Engine of the Year Award in the Best Performance category and Best Engine above 4.0 liters.
2023 Ford Mustang Roush P-51B Widebody Spied Undisguised In Silver
The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
McLaren's New CEO Loves SUVs, Says The Segment Is "Really Important"
Will McLaren offer an SUV? That question has been asked repeatedly for the last few years but as of August 2022, the answer is inconclusive. Under the helm of former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, the response was no. Now, Michael Leiters is the boss of the UK-based supercar brand. And his take on the subject isn't quite as firm.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Makes Amazing Sounds Lapping Laguna Seca
Just looking at the specs is enough to suggest the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an absolute monster on the track. Seeing it lap Laguna Seca drives this point home even more, though. In this video, the Speed Phenom YouTube channel gets the special opportunity to ride shotgun with Ron Fellows as he takes the new Z06 on some hot laps around the circuit.
