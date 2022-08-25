Farm tractor, car collide on Highway 1, snarling traffic for several hours

Two people were injured in a Highway 1 vehicle crash early Thursday morning near Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision between a Prius car and a farm tractor was reported at 4:43 a.m. about seven miles north of Black Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.

One person in the sedan reportedly had minor injuries and one person had moderate injuries and they were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, he said.

Foggy conditions were reported in the area at the time of the collision.

Southbound Highway 1 reopened around 8:50 a.m. after several hours of clean-up, according to Caltrans District 5 representatives.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.