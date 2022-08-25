Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
N.D., Minnesota Soybean Producers Win with Local Crushing Plant
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Wednesday joined local, state and federal officials and community members to help break ground on a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant being developed near Casselton by North Dakota Soybean Processors LLC, highlighting the project as an example of ongoing efforts to shift processing of North Dakota’s raw farm commodities to within the state.
kvrr.com
More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools. Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12. That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021. West Fargo welcomed...
kvrr.com
Community seeking unique treasures at Island Park Show
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Dozens of vendors from around the state have their signature products, food, home made jewelry, and clothing. People are happy to take advantage of the great weather and get introduced to some local products they hadn’t tried. Vendors use the opportunity to expand their brands and...
kvrr.com
H.S. FB Roundup: Sheyenne, West Fargo, Northern Cass Win on Week One
FARGO, N.D. — 11AA teams kicked off their seasons in North Dakota. Sheyenne took down Bismarck Legacy, 35-14. West Fargo keeps it close but holds on for the 7-6 win over Bismarck Century. In 11A. Northern Cass won at home over Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, 21-13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
Mother of five lives on through organ donation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman is being honored, as she gives the gift of life, days after police say she was brutally murdered by her ex-husband in the Northern Valley. The “Donate Life” flag was raised at 8 p.m. at the new Sanford Hospital in...
valleynewslive.com
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Iconic Wienermobile Rolls Into Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – One of the most iconic vehicles in the nation is rolling through the Metro this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spent Friday morning in the parking lot outside KVRR’s studio. It will be at Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo on Saturday and...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo daycare forced to temporarily close after flooding
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several families in the Valley are facing uncertainty, after a local daycare was forced to temporarily close. A nearby heater leaked and caused extensive damage to the building. Finding good childcare can be tough for working parents. Suzanne Zeltinger found that in “Time 2...
RELATED PEOPLE
kvrr.com
Fargo Man Killed in Richland Co. Crash Saturday is Identified, 2 SD Teens Hurt
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified a Fargo man killed in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Richland County. He is 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi. Two 19-year-old men in the other vehicle from South Dakota are at Sanford in Fargo with serious injuries. They...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors relieved after city steps in on run-down Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s some concern over a run-down home in the Valley. The property in question is a south Fargo home which, even with boarded up windows and warning signs all around it, looks a lot better since the city stepped in. “Someone could get...
kvrr.com
Duhamel and Mari get marriage license in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Cass County Finance Office confirms Actor Josh Duhamel and 2016 Miss World America Audra Mari got a marriage license on Friday. The Minot and Fargo natives have been dating since 2019. It’s the same year Duhamel finalized his divorce from Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie after eight years of marriage.
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Valley City gun dealer taking lead in nationwide lawsuit against ATF
FARGO (KVRR) – A Valley City gun dealer is at the center of a federal lawsuit that challenges the ability of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to impose new restrictions on privately made firearms. At least 17 states have signed on to the lawsuit filed by...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: There’s A “New” Fargo Mexican Restaurant…That Isn’t Really New
It’s always a great day when a fan favorite comes back. This re-opening is no exception. El Vaqueros Taqueria, in South Fargo is once again opening it’s doors after a 3 year hiatus. That sounds great on the surface but I’m sure you’re wondering if the food is the same? You’re in luck.
valleynewslive.com
FPD: 13-year-old went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old female, D’Vyne Kenyon, who went missing from Carl Ben Eielson Middle School on 13th Ave S in Fargo and was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
newsdakota.com
Two St. Cloud Men Arrested Following Drug Bust
ST. CLOUD, M.N. (WJON) – Two St. Cloud men were arrested earlier this week after search warrants turned up drugs and guns. 25-year-old Scott Brown Jr. is charged with 1st-degree drug possession and 2nd-degree drug sales and 31-year-old George Trujillo is charged with 2nd-degree drug possession. Trujillo is a former resident of Valley City, N.D.
lakesarearadio.net
Property Owners Reminded to Keep Lifts and Docks away from Roadways this Fall
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As fall approached the Highway Department is reminding property owners to move property, signs, and items for sale back from the roadway including boatlifts and docks. The Otter Tail County Highway Department says they have noticed several docks and lifts and other property stored too...
kvrr.com
Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested. Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and...
Comments / 0