Read full article on original website
Related
How nearly $424 million in taxpayer money is locked away in a forgotten government fund — and lawmakers won't spend it or return it
Republicans, Democrats, charities, and special-interest groups all have different designs for the languishing money.
Messy Republican convention ends with unified ticket
A chaotic Michigan Republican convention set the party's statewide ticket in stone over the weekend. Candidates include Tudor Dixon for governor, Shane Hernandez for lieutenant governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Karamo has the weakest name recognition on the ticket — party chairman...
Comments / 0