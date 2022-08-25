ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Messy Republican convention ends with unified ticket

A chaotic Michigan Republican convention set the party's statewide ticket in stone over the weekend. Candidates include Tudor Dixon for governor, Shane Hernandez for lieutenant governor, Matt DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state. Karamo has the weakest name recognition on the ticket — party chairman...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy