New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
Multiple injured after Park City bicycle accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Park City Fire Department, along with medical personnel, responded to a bicycle accident. Officials say the accident happened on Chalk Creek Road, and involved multiple patients. One critical patient was reportedly airlifted to the hospital, while another was taken by ambulance in stable […]
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
ksl.com
I-15 in Farmington reopens after debris spill
FARMINGTON — The I-15 freeway in Farmington has reopened after debris was spilled in the road on Friday morning. Northbound I-15 was closed at Park Lane. Another closure was in place at the interchange of northbound Legacy Parkway to northbound I-15, the Utah Department of Transportation said. The closures...
KSLTV
Business owners: Thieves steal $50,000 worth of E-bikes from South Jordan store
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Some local business owners asked for the public’s help after thieves stole five E-bikes from their South Jordan store. Officials with Hangar 15 Bicycles said the break-in happened at 11445 S. Redwood Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. Saturday. The thieves took five Specialized Levo...
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
Herald-Journal
Wolf Creek Resort plans prompt sparks, Nordic Valley proposal edges ahead
OGDEN — Another large development proposal in the Ogden Valley is generating sparks from some worried about growth in the more pristine sections of the zone. Wolf Creek Resort operators are pushing a proposal to add 437 housing units to the area up the mountain north of Eden, below the Powder Mountain ski resort. Two of three proposed housing clusters would sit near the heart of the Wolf Creek area, but a third — called Cobabe Ranch and the focus of most controversy — would sit in an area that’s been relatively untouched.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
KSLTV
Passenger killed in Tooele County off-road race
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A man who was a passenger in an off-road race died when his vehicle rolled Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene just after 7:00 a.m. A GoFundMe post said, “Charles Jerome Glover passed away Saturday morning in a tragic off-roading accident, leaving...
ksl.com
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
KSLTV
Gravel spill closes three lanes on I-15, creates large dust cloud
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Drivers on Interstate 15 encountered a giant dust cloud on their commute Friday morning after a semi lost a load of gravel near Park Lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the semi spilled a load of gravel into three lanes on northbound I-15 around 7:25 a.m. UHP closed the right lanes of I-15 and the onramp from Legacy Parkway to clean up the gravel.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after becoming pinned at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was pinned while trying to go through a car wash in North Salt Lake. The incident happened at 115 N. Redwood Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Assistant Chief Mitch Gwilliam with the...
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Crews battle fire in Saratoga Springs
Fire crews battled a fire in Saratoga Springs early Friday morning that burned a basin used to dispose of construction debris.
KSLTV
3 injured by turbulence onboard flight to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Three passengers were injured Friday after experiencing some turbulence on a Delta flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City. Anthony Black, spokesperson with Delta Airlines, said the extent of the passengers’ injuries are unknown at this time, adding that they were evaluated by airport paramedics upon landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
KSLTV
Great Salt Lake State Park and Marina closes boat ramp
SALT LAKE CITY — As water levels at the Great Salk Lake continue to set record lows, the Great Salt Lake Park and Marina closed the boat ramp on Thursday. “You may still use the ramp but do so at your own risk,” the park said in a Facebook post. “We have still been seeing a lot of Kayaks and Paddleboarders launch using the beach or the boat ramp. The Great Salt Lake State Park including its beaches, campground, and visitors center remain open to the public.”
KSLTV
Honoring two Tooele County firefighters killed in the line of duty
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Friday marks 47 years since Lauren Dow and Daniel James, two firefighters in Tooele County, paid the ultimate sacrifice and died in the line of duty. News Photojournalist Derek Petersen shows us how the community in Tooele plans to remember the two firefighters. Those interested...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
