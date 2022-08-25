ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Marshall man arrested in 2021 death of ETBU student

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man involved in a three-vehicle fatal crash in 2021 has been formally charged and arrested. Jared Stevens, 44, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of criminally negligent homicide with a $50,000 bond. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on March 30, 2021, Stevens was traveling on US Highway 80 when he “looked away from the road temporarily and failed to control the vehicle’s speed” before colliding with the rear end of an eastbound 2016 Kia Optima that was stopped to turn left into a private drive. The impact caused the Kia to travel into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2002 Ford Escape.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Panola County woman allegedly set family member’s car on fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reports a Deberry woman was arrested Friday for allegedly setting a family member’s car on fire. Jessica Sinclair Crain, 34, of Deberry was charged with arson and is being held on a $10,000 bond. Sheriff Sarah Fields reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler police release name of pedestrian killed in Friday crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released the name of a man killed in a auto-pedestrian crash Friday. According to Tyler police, at 5:46am, police were dispatched to the accident in the 6800 block of S. Broadway Ave. Upon arrival it was determined that the pedestrian was deceased. Police...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.

Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE'S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Better East Texas: Honor the teachers in your life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - School is back in session, and, no matter if you have school aged kids or not, the impact of the return to school requires everyone to shift schedules and habits. But it affects no one more than teachers. Our children’s teachers have largely been working for...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kids Fest returns to Bergfeld Park after 2-year hiatus

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After taking two years off due to the pandemic the Mentoring Alliance of Tyler’s Kids Fest took place Saturday at Bergfeld Park. East Texas families came out to enjoy food, face-painting, games, and live performances. The Mentoring Alliance ministry’s mission is to connect families to...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire

The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research held a networking lunch and presentation covering the latest trends and outlook on the East Texas housing market. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. East Texas investigators are...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Sanitation worker alerts crews to house fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A sanitation worker alerted fire crews to a house fire in the 900 block of Oden Street in Longview Friday. According to Longview Assistant Fire Marshal Bert Scott, the sanitation worker noticed smoke coming out of the building at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The sanitation worker alerted the Longview Fire Department to the smoke and they arrived quickly.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

City of Overton rescinds boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice for the City of Overton was rescinded Sunday. The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system. Laboratory test results indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Longview rabbit show offers unique view of over 50 different breeds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Owners of over 50 different breeds of rabbits are showing their passion for pets at the Longview Exhibit Center. “Twice today they’ll go on the table under different judges each time,” says Anita Matthews, president of the club that organizes the annual rabbit show. “One...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Venom Response Team

Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you're the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Southern Roots Rabbit Show hops into Longview Exhibit Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Bailey Patch from Trinidad and Taylor Fields from Weatherford have...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Hogs cause damage to Lear Park soccer fields in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Parks and Recreation Department said wild hogs have caused damage to soccer fields at Lear Park. Photos posted on Facebook from the department shows the damage done to the fields. “Unfortunately, we’re having to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8, and 9...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Week 1: Sabine at Spring Hill

During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: 21 hours ago. During Friday night’s game against Kilgore, Carthage’s quarterback Connor Cuff throws to senior Montrel...
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown

During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Gilmer’s Ta’erik Tate takes the kickoff return all the way to the end zone. Updated: 21 hours ago. During Friday’s game against Chapel Hill, Gilmer’s Ta’erik Tate takes...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler Hibbs Institute for Business and Economic Research held a networking lunch and presentation covering the latest trends and outlook on the East Texas housing market. Dr. Luis Torres, senior business economist for the San Antonio Branch of the Federal Reserve...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview farmers market ends season early due to drought

Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you're the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set.
LONGVIEW, TX

