Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Burns 149 Acres Above Glendora, 75% Contained
A brush fire in the hills above Glendora was 75% contained Saturday after burning 149 acres. “Firefighters (will) continue to work on keeping the fire within the same footprint by increasing containing lines,” officials from the Angeles National Forest reported. “Plus, they will work on extinguishing hot spots within the fire perimeter.”
mynewsla.com
Driver in Santa Ana Ditches Vehicle When It Catches Fire
A motorist ditched a car when it caught fire during a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to East Warner Avenue and South Halladay Street, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. No injuries were...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Put Out 10-Acre Brushfire in Chatsworth
It took less than 50 minutes for firefighters on the ground and in the air to put out a 10-acre brushfire along the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Chatsworth Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:31 p.m. along the westbound 118 Freeway at De Soto Avenue, described as one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave is on the way to Southern California, with temperatures in many areas rising into triple digits and staying that way through Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
Person Hit by Freight Train and Killed in Palmdale Area
A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific freight train Friday in Palmdale. The fatality was reported about 5 a.m. Friday in the 38800 block of Clocktower Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. According to a tweet by Metrolink, passenger rail service was...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed, Another Injured in Huntington Beach Crash
One person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday in a vehicle crash in Huntington Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. in the area of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County coroner’s...
mynewsla.com
Road Rage Triggered Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire will be baking under triple-digit temperatures this week, with highs reaching well over 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will spike on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Palm Springs and Palm Desert will see daytime temperatures as...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Road Rage Confrontation on I-15 Identified
A 47-year-old motorist killed during a collision stemming from a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Friday. Anthony Brooks of Perris was fatally injured about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol Officer...
mynewsla.com
LACo Supervisors to Consider Safety Reviews After Fatal Windsor Hills Crash
Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell will ask her colleagues next week to advance a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Council Expected to Ban Homeless Encampments in River Bottom
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Rancho Palos Verdes Man Struck, Killed by Huntington Beach Police Officer
A pedestrian was killed Saturday in Sunset Beach when he was struck by a Huntington Beach police officer in a Ford Explorer responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon Flanders of Rancho Palos Verdes, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The...
mynewsla.com
Corona Woman in SUV Killed in Crash Near Disneyland
A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that speed could be...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision Hemet
A pedestrian was struck and killed in an unincorporated area of Hemet Friday. The person was struck by a vehicle just after midnight in the 41000 of Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Authority. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It was unknown if the driver...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID’d
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said Saturday. He was 27-year-old Arturo Rivera, who died from traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash was reported at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Motorist Fired at Vehicle During Road Rage Confrontation on I-15
A 26-year-old motorist suspected of shooting at the driver and passenger of another vehicle during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was being held Friday on $1 million bail. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed In Crash In East Los Angeles
A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Dies at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility
An inmate has died at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday. On Aug. 16, deputies located a man inside a housing unit in need of medical attention, and medical staff at the correctional facility determined the inmate needed to be taken to a hospital.
mynewsla.com
LASD Deputy Missing After Crash Arrested for Alleged DUI
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who went missing after a traffic crash in Stevenson Ranch only to be found at his nearby home has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and relieved of duty, according to multiple reports Saturday. The deputy’s patrol SUV was found crashed in...
Comments / 0