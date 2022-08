Look: Complete 2023 Rangers Schedule

Plan out your Rangers road trips for next season now with the complete schedule in list form.

The complete Texas Rangers 2023 schedule features 162 games, 52 American League West games, 64 American League games outside of the division and 46 games against the National League.

That means, for the first time, the Rangers will play every Major League team in the same season.

Some notes about the 2023 Texas Rangers schedule :

Season Opener and first Interleague Game: Thursday, March 30, at Globe Life Field vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

First Road Game: Friday, April 7, vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

First Road AL West Game: Friday, April 14, at Houston Astros.

First Home AL West Game: Friday, April 21, vs. Oakland Athletics.

First Four-Game Home Series: Thursday, April 27-Sunday, April 30 vs. New York Yankees.

Interleague Rivalry Series: home vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, May 2-3; at Arizona Diamondbacks, Aug. 21-22.

Wraparound Series (wraps around to Monday): vs. Houston Astros, June 30-July 3.

Additional Two-Game Series: None.

Longest Homestand (by games): Nine games (twice) — July 14-23 (Cleveland, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Dodgers, with one off-day); Sept. 1-10 (Minnesota, Houston, Oakland, with one off-day).

Longest Road Trip (by games): 10 games — May 5-14 (Los Angeles Angels, Seattle, Oakland).

Texas Rangers 2023 Schedule

(times and TV to be announced)

Bold: Home Games

Thursday, March 30: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Friday, March 31: Off-Day

Saturday, April 1: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Sunday, April 2: vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Monday, April 3: vs. Baltimore Orioles

Tuesday, April 4: vs. Baltimore Orioles

Wednesday, April 5: vs. Baltimore Orioles

Thursday, April 6: Off-Day

Friday, April 7: at Chicago Cubs (NL)

Saturday, April 8: at Chicago Cubs (NL)

Sunday, April 9: at Chicago Cubs (NL)

Monday, April 10: vs. Kansas City Royals

Tuesday, April 11: vs. Kansas City Royals

Wednesday, April 12: vs. Kansas City Royals

Thursday, April 13: Off-Day

Friday, April 14: at Houston Astros

Saturday, April 15: at Houston Astros

Sunday, April 16: at Houston Astros

Monday, April 17: at Kansas City Royals

Tuesday, April 18: at Kansas City Royals

Wednesday, April 19: at Kansas City Royals

Thursday, April 20: Off-Day

Friday, April 21: vs. Oakland Athletics

Saturday, April 22: vs. Oakland Athletics

Sunday, April 23: vs. Oakland Athletics

Monday, April 24: at Cincinnati Reds

Tuesday, April 25: at Cincinnati Reds

Wednesday, April 26: at Cincinnati Reds

Thursday, April 27: vs. New York Yankees (AL)

Friday, April 28: vs. New York Yankees (AL)

Saturday, April 29: vs. New York Yankees (AL)

Sunday, April 30: vs. New York Yankees (AL)

Monday, May 1: Off-Day

Tuesday, May 2: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, May 3: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Thursday, May 4: Off-Day

Friday, May 5: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Saturday, May 6: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Sunday, May 7: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Monday, May 8: at Seattle Mariners

Tuesday, May 9: at Seattle Mariners

Wednesday, May 10: at Seattle Mariners

Thursday, May 11: at Oakland Athletics

Friday, May 12: at Oakland Athletics

Saturday, May 13: at Oakland Athletics

Sunday, May 14: at Oakland Athletics

Monday, May 15: vs. Atlanta Braves

Tuesday, May 16: vs. Atlanta Braves

Wednesday, May 17: vs. Atlanta Braves

Thursday, May 18: Off-Day

Friday, May 19: vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, May 20: vs. Colorado Rockies

Sunday, May 21: vs. Colorado Rockies

Monday, May 22: at Pittsburgh Pirates

Tuesday, May 23: at Pittsburgh Pirates

Wednesday, May 24: at Pittsburgh Pirates

Thursday, May 25: Off-Day

Friday, May 26: at Baltimore Orioles

Saturday, May 27: at Baltimore Orioles

Sunday, May 28: at Baltimore Orioles

Monday, May 29: at Detroit Tigers

Tuesday, May 30: at Detroit Tigers

Wednesday, May 31: at Detroit Tigers

Thursday, June 1: Off-Day

Friday, June 2: vs. Seattle Mariners

Saturday, June 3: vs. Seattle Mariners

Sunday, June 4: vs. Seattle Mariners

Monday, June 5: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Tuesday, June 6: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Wednesday, June 7: vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Thursday, June 8: Off-Day

Friday, June 9: at Tampa Bay Rays

Saturday, June 10: at Tampa Bay Rays

Sunday, June 11: at Tampa Bay Rays

Monday, June 12: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Tuesday, June 13: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Wednesday, June 14: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Thursday, June 15: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Friday, June 16: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Saturday, June 17: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Sunday, June 18: vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Monday, June 19: at Chicago White Sox (AL)

Tuesday, June 20: at Chicago White Sox (AL)

Wednesday, June 21: at Chicago White Sox (AL)

Thursday, June 22: Off-Day

Friday, June 23: at New York Yankees (AL)

Saturday, June 24: at New York Yankees (AL)

Sunday, June 25: at New York Yankees (AL)

Monday, June 26: vs. Detroit Tigers

Tuesday, June 27: vs. Detroit Tigers

Wednesday, June 28: vs. Detroit Tigers

Thursday, June 29: vs. vs. Detroit Tigers

Friday, June 30: vs. Houston Astros

Saturday, July 1: vs. Houston Astros

Sunday, July 2: vs. Houston Astros

Monday, July 3: vs. Houston Astros

Tuesday, July 4: at Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, July 5: at Boston Red Sox

Thursday, July 6: at Boston Red Sox

Friday, July 7: at Washington Nationals

Saturday, July 8: at Washington Nationals

Sunday, July 9: at Washington Nationals

Monday, July 10-Thursday, July 13: All-Star Break

(All-Star Game July 11, Seattle)

Friday, July 14: vs. Cleveland Guardians

Saturday, July 15: vs. Cleveland Guardians

Sunday, July 16: vs. Cleveland Guardians

Monday, July 17: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Tuesday, July 18: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Wednesday, July 19: vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Thursday, July 20: Off-Day

Friday, July 21: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Saturday, July 22: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Sunday, July 23: vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Monday, July 24: at Houston Astros

Tuesday, July 25: at Houston Astros

Wednesday, July 26: at Houston Astros

Thursday, July 27: Off-Day

Friday, July 28: at San Diego Padres

Saturday, July 29: at San Diego Padres

Sunday, July 30: at San Diego Padres

Monday, July 31: Off-Day

Tuesday, Aug. 1: vs. Chicago White Sox (AL)

Wednesday, Aug. 2: vs. Chicago White Sox (AL)

Thursday, Aug. 3: vs. Chicago White Sox (AL)

Friday, Aug. 4: vs. Miami Marlins

Saturday, Aug. 5: vs. Miami Marlins

Sunday, Aug. 6: vs. Miami Marlins

Monday, Aug. 7: at Oakland Athletics

Tuesday, Aug. 8: at Oakland Athletics

Wednesday, Aug. 9: at Oakland Athletics

Thursday, Aug. 10: Off-Day

Friday, Aug. 11: at San Francisco Giants

Saturday, Aug. 12: at San Francisco Giants

Sunday, Aug. 13: at San Francisco Giants

Monday, Aug. 14: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Tuesday, Aug. 15: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Wednesday, Aug. 16: vs. Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Thursday, Aug. 17: Off-Day

Friday, Aug. 18: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Saturday, Aug. 19: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Sunday, Aug. 20: vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Monday, Aug. 21: at Arizona Diamondbacks

Tuesday, Aug. 22: at Arizona Diamondbacks

Wednesday, Aug. 23: Off-Day

Thursday, Aug. 24: at Minnesota Twins

Friday, Aug. 25: at Minnesota Twins

Saturday, Aug. 26: at Minnesota Twins

Sunday, Aug. 27: at Minnesota Twins

Monday, Aug. 28: at New York Mets (NL)

Tuesday, Aug. 29: at New York Mets (NL)

Wednesday, Aug. 30: New York Mets (NL)

Thursday, Aug. 31: Off-Day

Friday, Sept. 1: vs. Minnesota Twins

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Minnesota Twins

Sunday, Sept. 3: vs. Minnesota Twins

Monday, Sept. 4: vs. Houston Astros

Tuesday, Sept. 5: vs. Houston Astros

Wednesday, Sept. 6: vs. Houston Astros

Thursday, Sept. 7: Off-Day

Friday, Sept. 8: vs. Oakland Athletics

Saturday, Sept. 9: vs. Oakland Athletics

Sunday, Sept. 10: vs. Oakland Athletics

Monday, Sept. 11: at Toronto Blue Jays

Tuesday, Sept. 12: at Toronto Blue Jays

Wednesday, Sept. 13: at Toronto Blue Jays

Thursday, Sept. 14: at Toronto Blue Jays

Friday, Sept. 15: at Cleveland Guardians

Saturday, Sept. 16: at Cleveland Guardians

Sunday, Sept. 17: at Cleveland Guardians

Monday, Sept. 18: vs. Boston Red Sox

Tuesday, Sept. 19: vs. Boston Red Sox

Wednesday, Sept. 20: vs. Boston Red Sox

Thursday, Sept. 21: Off-Day

Friday, Sept. 22: vs. Seattle Mariners

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Seattle Mariners

Sunday, Sept. 24: vs. Seattle Mariners

Monday, Sept. 25: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Tuesday, Sept. 26: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Wednesday, Sept. 27: at Los Angeles Angels (AL)

Thursday, Sept. 28: at Seattle Mariners

Friday, Sept. 29: at Seattle Mariners

Saturday, Sept. 30: at Seattle Mariners

Sunday, Oct. 1: at Seattle Mariners

