wbrc.com
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Federal regulators believe a woman in North Carolina died in the waiting room of a hospital’s emergency department, according to a report they issued. The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on June 6...
WECT
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland seeking public input for ‘Get to Know Your Government’ series
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You have until September 16th to submit questions for Leland officials to answer in a ‘Get to Know Your Government’ event. The Town of Leland is working to launch a government education initiative to help residents learn about how their local government works through a variety of public outreach strategies.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
MilitaryTimes
VA botched thousands of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases
Veterans Affairs processors in recent years mishandled more than one-third of all disability claims related to water contamination issues at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, potentially cheating as many as 21,000 veterans out of financial compensation, a government watchdog said Thursday. A new report from the department’s inspector general said...
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
910 numbers running out, new 472 area code to be assigned starting in October
The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced that on October 7, customers in the 910 area code could be assigned a number in the 472 area when they request new service or want an additional line.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington church provides kids with back-to-school needs
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Trinity United Methodist Church gave away 300 backpacks on Saturday to help kids heading back to school on Monday meet their needs. Great Clips provided free haircuts at the event so kids can look their best to start off the near school year. There were plenty...
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office SROs ready for new school year
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear. Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.
foxwilmington.com
Ocean Isle Beach Police Department to increase enforcement of impaired driving for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ Campaign
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department will be increasing enforcement of impaired drivers through its annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign. The program will start from August 26 and run to September 11. Booze It & Lose It is designed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
David Clarke “D.C.” Virgo celebrated for his 40 years of service to Wilmington community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On this day 107 years ago, David “D.C” Clarke Virgo became the first principal of the New Williston Primary and Industrial School. The City of Wilmington took to Twitter today to honor Virgo, his many achievements and his impact on the area. Virgo,...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
North Carolina woman killed in July 1 crash on Highway 31 was a passenger in SUV going the wrong direction, police report says
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect wording in a police report that said Kamiyah Belvin appeared to be pregnant. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 23-year-old North Carolina woman killed in a head-on crash on Highway 31 in July was a passenger in an SUV that was going the wrong way on […]
Michigan mom files lawsuit against North Myrtle Beach resort after son was trapped in lazy river drain in 2018
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Michigan mother is seeking a jury trial after she said her son was injured when he got caught in the drain of a lazy river in March 2018. Alyssa Pappas claims that her son was hurt after he was “entrapped” at the Avista Resort’s lazy river, according to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office adds K-9 ‘Mike’, named for Detective who died of COVID-19
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to its family named for a member of their team who died of COVID-19 in February. 11-month-old K-9 ‘Mike’ is a Belgian Malinois being trained in dual purpose Patrol work.
