ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland seeking public input for ‘Get to Know Your Government’ series

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You have until September 16th to submit questions for Leland officials to answer in a ‘Get to Know Your Government’ event. The Town of Leland is working to launch a government education initiative to help residents learn about how their local government works through a variety of public outreach strategies.
LELAND, NC
WECT

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Health
City
Wilmington, NC
whqr.org

Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize

The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NHCS to distribute devices to all high school students

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools is touting its expansion of technology to high school students across the district. The district will be providing every high school student with a “Microsoft Surface Go”. The new devices were purchased with Elementary and Secondary Relief funds, also known as ESSER funds. The computers will replace a majority of textbooks, with many assignments being sent electronically.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redux#Medical Services#General Health#Novant Health#Healthcare#Novant Nhrmc#Medicare And#Medicaid
MilitaryTimes

VA botched thousands of Camp Lejeune water contamination cases

Veterans Affairs processors in recent years mishandled more than one-third of all disability claims related to water contamination issues at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, potentially cheating as many as 21,000 veterans out of financial compensation, a government watchdog said Thursday. A new report from the department’s inspector general said...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington church provides kids with back-to-school needs

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Trinity United Methodist Church gave away 300 backpacks on Saturday to help kids heading back to school on Monday meet their needs. Great Clips provided free haircuts at the event so kids can look their best to start off the near school year. There were plenty...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WECT

Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office SROs ready for new school year

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 2022-23 school year is just days away for most students around the Cape Fear. Sheriff Ingram with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office recently spent time speaking to the School Resource Officer Unit, thanking them for all they do to keep the students and staff around the county safe.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy