James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia

By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win

By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight

By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
Boxing Scene

Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall

WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
Andre Ward previews Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

By Sam Volz: Andre Ward believes that the size, skills, and dogged determination of Tyson Fury may prove to be too much for the smaller unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a fight between the two for the undisputed championship. Ward is intrigued by this match-up because it pits two...
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training

By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder claims Eddie Hearn showed a lack of 'confidence' in Anthony Joshua by trying to set up a fight with him before facing Oleksandr Usyk... as he reveals his purse demands have gone up after the Brit's split decision defeat

Deontay Wilder has blasted Eddie Hearn for lacking confidence in Anthony Joshua, and trying to make a fight between the pair before the Oleksandr Usyk rematch had even taken place. The Alabama heavyweight claims Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, reached out to his team as a contingency plan ahead...
Boxing Scene

Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer

Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
Wilder – Usyk better fight than Fury-Usyk says Shawn Porter

By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter likes the match-up between Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk a lot more than seeing Tyson Fury face the talented Ukrainian for the undisputed championship. Porter feels that Wilder – Usyk is a fight that will keep boxing fans at the edge of...
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Feb.11th or 18th

By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for February 11th or 18th, possibly in the Middle East. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has ruled out the Fury-Usyk fight taking place in December. It’s not likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are possibilities.
Roy Jones Jr says Spence can give Crawford problems late in the fight

By Chris Williams: Roy Jones Jr says Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Errol Spence Jr early, but he could struggle if the contest goes into the second half. Jones Jr feels that with Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) being a pressure fighter, he’s going to be at his best against the 35-year-old Crawford in the second half of the contest.
