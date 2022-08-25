Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
James Toney says Tank Davis murders Ryan Garcia
By Allan Fox: James ‘Lights Out’ Toney says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis will murder Ryan Garcia if that fight comes off. The boxing great Toney feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) “can’t fight,” and he sees Tank destroying him. Thus far, Ryan, 23, has...
Anthony Joshua’s own trainer Robert Garcia claims Brit ‘mentally defeated himself’ during Oleksandr Usyk rematch
ANTHONY JOSHUA'S trainer Robert Garcia claims that his man "defeated himself" during round ten of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, 32, enjoyed success in round nine - stinging Usyk as he launched blow after blow. But the Ukrainian came roaring back in the very next stanza, regaining control and...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury directs his promoters to tell WBC he’s unretiring and won’t vacate his title
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury beat the WBC’s deadline of Friday, August 26th, by letting his promoters know to tell the sanctioning body that he’s not retiring and will be resuming his career. The next move for Fury and his team is to try and negotiate an undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
Julian Jackson says Errol Spence must pressure Terence Crawford to win
By Chris Williams: Boxing great Julian Jackson says Errol Spence Jr. must break Terence Crawford with nonstop pressure when the two eventually meet up. Spence could break Crawford with pressure in the same way he did Yordenis Ugas last April. Crawford has never taken much punishment during his career, thanks...
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko Is On, But Devin Haney Is Off ESPN & Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Lists
By Vince Dwriter: The pound-for-pound list was initially created to give recognition to fighters in all of the lighter weight classes outside of heavyweight, but now it’s a glorified list that is used to highlight the best ten all-around boxers in the fight game. The criteria needed to make...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC to rule on Canelo vs. Benavidez fight
By Dan Ambrose: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization will be meeting at the next convention and will make a ruling about when undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his WBC title against his mandatory David Benavidez. Last year, Canelo asked the WBC to allow him...
Boxing Scene
Wilder: Beating Helenius Won't Be Easy, He’s Great & Not Going To Give Up
Deontay Wilder will have to get reacquainted with Robert Helenius as a frenemy when the two heavyweights meet for a fight Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to headline a FOX pay-per-view. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Helenius has been a longtime Wilder sparring partner. “The Nordic...
Boxing Scene
Kayla Harrison Backing Claressa Shields To Defeat Savannah Marshall
WBC, WBA, IBF middleweight champion Claressa Shields is two weeks away from her long awaited grudge match with career arch-rival Savannah Marshall, who holds the WBO strap at 160-pounds. Their undisputed clash will take place at the O2 Arena in London on September 10, live on ESPN+ and Sky Sports.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul reacts to KSI’s two knockouts: ‘Smart man not calling me out’
KSI may have delivered two equally-dominant knockout finishes earlier today (Sat., Aug. 27, 2022) live on DAZN from inside The O2 Arena in London, England, but fellow social media influencer Jake Paul was not impressed. KSI was originally scheduled to fight Alex Wassabi in the main event before Wassabi suffered...
American heavyweight Jared Anderson is taking the boxing world by storm
Jared Anderson is developing into one of boxing's hottest heavyweights and obliterated another opponent in his developmental journey Saturday.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward previews Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
By Sam Volz: Andre Ward believes that the size, skills, and dogged determination of Tyson Fury may prove to be too much for the smaller unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in a fight between the two for the undisputed championship. Ward is intrigued by this match-up because it pits two...
KSI KOs Swarmz in round 2 of ugly, embarrassing boxing bout
YouTuber turned boxer KSI fought musician Swamrz for his first of two fights at The O2 Arena in London, England. It was as ugly as expected. Social media stars and internet celebrities turned boxers attract a lot of criticism, and KSI vs. Swarmz showed why. YouTuber turned boxer KSI was...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder looking powerful throwing combos in training
By Allan Fox: Trainer Malik Scott is fine-tuning Deontay Wilder’s combination punching and further developing his left hand to turn it into a weapon that he can utilize against Robert Helenius on October 15th. Wilder’s last opponent Tyson Fury exposed his lack of a backup weapon to go along...
Deontay Wilder claims Eddie Hearn showed a lack of 'confidence' in Anthony Joshua by trying to set up a fight with him before facing Oleksandr Usyk... as he reveals his purse demands have gone up after the Brit's split decision defeat
Deontay Wilder has blasted Eddie Hearn for lacking confidence in Anthony Joshua, and trying to make a fight between the pair before the Oleksandr Usyk rematch had even taken place. The Alabama heavyweight claims Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, reached out to his team as a contingency plan ahead...
Boxing Scene
Commey: Beating Pedraza Will Let People Know I'm Not Done, Still Got A Lot To Offer
Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza are close in age, both coming off losses to former champions and at similar stages in their careers. Each of these former lightweight champions clearly need a win in a prototypical crossroads fight Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Pedraza at least has grown accustomed over the past three years to fighting at or near the junior welterweight limit of 140 pounds, whereas Commey will make his debut in that division after campaigning as a lightweight throughout his 11-year pro career.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney vacating Ring Magazine belt after being excluded from pound-for-pound list
By Adam Baskin: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he plans on vacating his Ring Magazine title in response to not being included in their top 10 pound-for-pound list. Devin, 23, posted on Twitter his disappointment about not making the list and his intentions on no longer possessing the Ring...
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder – Usyk better fight than Fury-Usyk says Shawn Porter
By Craig Daly: Shawn Porter likes the match-up between Deontay Wilder and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk a lot more than seeing Tyson Fury face the talented Ukrainian for the undisputed championship. Porter feels that Wilder – Usyk is a fight that will keep boxing fans at the edge of...
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk possible for Feb.11th or 18th
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for February 11th or 18th, possibly in the Middle East. According to Mark Kriegel of ESPN, Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has ruled out the Fury-Usyk fight taking place in December. It’s not likely to take place in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are possibilities.
BoxingNews24.com
Roy Jones Jr says Spence can give Crawford problems late in the fight
By Chris Williams: Roy Jones Jr says Terence Crawford is the better fighter than Errol Spence Jr early, but he could struggle if the contest goes into the second half. Jones Jr feels that with Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) being a pressure fighter, he’s going to be at his best against the 35-year-old Crawford in the second half of the contest.
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey – prediction for tonight’s battle on ESPN
By Craig Page: Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza and Richard Commey will be meeting tonight in the main event of a 10-round fight at light welterweight on ESPN at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma. Action will start at 10:30 p.m. ET. This is one of those fights...
