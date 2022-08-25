Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
‘Creepy and out of touch’: How MTV VMAs viewers responded to Johnny Depp’s shock appearance
Viewers are divided after watching Johnny Depp make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.Right after Lizzo’s performance at the beginning of the star-studded ceremony, the 59-year-old actor made a quick cameo as the face of the Moon Person trophy.“I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the astronaut figure’s helmet.The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s appearance came after a source cited as “close” to Depp toldThe New York...
25 years after Diana's death, new laws, social media have curtailed paparazzi
NEW YORK, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- It's been 25 years since Princess Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, died in a Paris car crash after being chased by paparazzi in pursuit of photographs of the celebrity couple. Ensuing laws restricting such hounding by photographers in Europe and the United States,...
Sydney Sweeney Under Fire After Posting Pics Of Mom’s 60th Birthday Bash That Some Say Was MAGA-Themed
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was accused of attending a MAGA-themed 60th birthday bash for her mom after she posted pictures of the event, which took place on Saturday, to her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress shared several photos and clips of the “hoedown”-themed celebration, where she can be seen sporting a cowgirl-inspired outfit, riding a mechanical bull and square dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) While the actress herself did not appear to make any political statements, one partygoer was spotted wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others were seen wearing MAGA-style hats, similar...
