BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury
The Oklahoma City Thunder were projected to be one of the more exciting up-and-coming teams in the NBA this season. But the recent Chet Holmgren injury news is a major blow to the team. Holmgren is expected to miss the entire 2022-2023 season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his foot. Due to the injury, […] The post Thunder’s $4.95 million plea to NBA after brutal Chet Holmgren injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens: Exits with injury
Stephens exited Friday's game against the Cardinals in the bottom of the ninth inning after being hit in the head by a comebacker, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Stephens was able to walk off the field under his own power after being checked out by trainers, but he...
Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes
Since being hired, Darvin Ham has repeatedly stated his intent to turn Russell Westbrook into a high-level role player with the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Despite ongoing trade rumors, LeBron and Russ’ iciness, and the Lakers’ acquisition of another veteran point guard, Patrick Beverley — who happens to be a well-fitting role player and Westbrook’s […] The post Lakers, Darvin Ham’s plan for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Braves' Jackson Stephens placed on concussion injured list after being struck by line drive vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Jackson Stephens on the concussion injured list on Saturday, less than a day after he was hit in the head with a line drive. In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled fellow reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A. The Braves announced both of those moves on their official Twitter account.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Steps out of lineup
Crawford is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. Crawford started the past 14 games and will receive a day off after posting a .273/.370/.318 slash line during that span. Dylan Moore will take over at shortstop in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jesse Winker: Ejected Friday
Winker was ejected from Friday's game against the Guardians at the end of the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Winker struck out on a called third strike to end the eighth and exchanged words with the umpire before being tossed from the matchup. Prior to his ejection, he went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. It seems unlikely that the incident will lead to a suspension, so he should be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Mac Jones explains why he was visibly frustrated during 23-6 preseason loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.
CBS Sports
Jets' D.J. Reed: Dealing with knee soreness
Reed didn't practice Sunday due to knee soreness, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh wouldn't rule him out for Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Saleh said it's not a significant injury, but it's something the team needs to monitor. Reed previously dealt with a...
NFL・
CBS Sports
Panthers' Robbie Anderson: Out Friday, manages workout
Anderson (quad/hip) isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, but he did go through a pregame workout on the field, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports. Anderson is set to finish the preseason without any appearances but at least seems to be on track...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Bisi Johnson: Tears ACL
Johnson sustained a torn ACL in his left knee during Saturday's preseason game at Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. At the start of training camp last summer, Johnson tore an ACL in his right knee and missed the entire 2021 campaign. Now, he's suffered the same injury this year, only in the other knee. The fourth-year wide receiver now will miss back-to-back seasons due to injury.
The major move Timberwolves needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
In 2021-22, the Minnesota Timberwolves enjoyed a pretty strong season. They achieved their first winning season since 2017-18, and they qualified for the 2022 NBA playoffs as the Western Conference’s seventh seed. Looking ahead to the 2022-23 season, Minnesota understood it needed to upgrade with some Timberwolves offseason moves.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Zane Gonzalez: Likely out long term
Gonzalez is expected to be placed on injured reserve after suffering a "significant" groin injury, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports. It's unclear if the injury is of the season-ending variety, but it certainly appears as if the veteran kicker will be out for a long period of time regardless. The Panthers don't currently have another kicker on the active, so expect the team to sign one shortly after roster cutdowns occur.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Placed on paternity list
Arenado was placed on the paternity list Friday. This seemed imminent when Arenado returned home Thursday, missing the series finale against the Cubs. The roster move didn't become official at the time, so it's now possible he misses the entirety of this weekend's series against Atlanta. Brendan Donovan starts at third base Friday.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on injured list
Holderman (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Holderman exited Wednesday's appearance against Atlanta due to right shoulder soreness and will be unavailable for at least the next two weeks. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Yohan Ramirez was recalled Friday to provide additional bullpen depth.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
CBS Sports
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
Two of the West's top high school football powers meet on Friday night as the No. 2 Mater Dei Monarchs (Santa Ana, Calif.) travel to Las Vegas to take on the No. 6 Bishop Gorman Gaels. It's the third meeting since 2017 between these prep behemoths, and Mater Dei won the first two by an average of nearly 30 points. Both teams rolled to easy season-opening wins last week. Mater Dei knocked off West (Salt Lake City) in a 42-0 final. Bishop Gorman, meanwhile, also took on an opponent from Utah and easily dispatched Corner Canyon 42-7.
List of every Blue Devil currently in the NBA
Due to the large, ever-changing number of former Duke basketball players in the NBA, it's not easy to keep track of that number and remember all their whereabouts. Trades. Drafts. Free agency. New contracts. Expired contracts. Retirements. This list, which will update here whenever related moves ...
Kyle Shanahan gets brutally honest on 49ers preseason finale loss vs. Texans
Preseason losses don’t matter. The games don’t count and some of the best teams in the league falter in preseason affairs. Nevertheless, quality of play is something coaches keep their eye on. And according to San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the Niners did not play their best brand of football in their 17-0 preseason finale defeat against the Houston Texans, per Yahoo Sports.
