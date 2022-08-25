ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Twitter Calls Out Irv Gotti For His Creepy Ashanti Pillow Talk During BET’s Murder Inc. Docuseries

By Easy Money Typer
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKvGx_0hV8Rowt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd41q_0hV8Rowt00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Irv Gotti is having a month and not in a good way. Instead of riding the positive nostalgia wave that his Murder Inc. docuseries is producing, it’s his comments about cringe comments about Ashanti that are taking center stage.

The Murder Inc. Story is currently the talk of social media, and when it wraps up will be another hit for BET but also a stain on the network because of how Ashanti was treated.

It’s no secret Ashanti wanted nothing to do with the docuseries, and we now know why, IRV GOTTI. During a recent episode, Irv Gotti shared how his two-decade-old relationship with the songwriter/singer began.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Irv explains in the clip. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats, and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye, and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Twitter Is Tired of Irv Gotti Talking About Ashanti

Immediately, viewers again called Gotti out for his constant pillow talking about Ashanti. He also got called out for details he shared during an interview on Drink Champs that even Ja Rule and Fat Joe had to call him out for.

“Irv Gotti, this documentary is THE EXACT REASON Ashanti not f**king with you. Smh,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Irv Gotti is a very weird person. I don’t blame Ashanti for paying him absolute dust,” another user added.

It’s obvious Irv Gotti is not over Ashanti and her ditching him for Nelly.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

1. True

2. Yup

3. We do too.

4. We feel you sis

5. We want the lawyer.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The post Twitter Calls Out Irv Gotti For His Creepy Ashanti Pillow Talk During BET’s Murder Inc. Docuseries appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti His “Brother” After Fallout Following Ashanti Drama

Fat Joe appears to be trying to dead any and all beef that has materialized between him and Irv Gotti as a result of Gotti doing the absolute most during a now-infamous Drink Champs interview, during which he talked way too much about his decades-old feelings he had for Ashanti. Gotti ain’t over it 😂😂😂 […] The post Fat Joe Calls Irv Gotti His “Brother” After Fallout Following Ashanti Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

CEO Smoke: Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To Hit For Hit Non Verzuz Label Battle

A match up the culture thought would never happen might be coming this year. Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will go hit for hit on a non Verzuz battle. As per Hip-Hop N More the two legendary producers have agreed to a battle but not on Verzuz. Last year Jermaine challenged him to a battle during […] The post CEO Smoke: Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To Hit For Hit Non Verzuz Label Battle appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Styles P “Order In The Court,” 10Percent ft. Moneybagg Yo “Major Payne” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.22

As a trio The Lox is one of Hip-Hop’s most revered rap groups of all-time as in their heyday they dropped street banger after street banger, but even as solo artists they’ve proven to be just as potent with their pen and pads. Styles P shows and proves that fact to be true as he […] The post Styles P “Order In The Court,” 10Percent ft. Moneybagg Yo “Major Payne” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) “This is important because I feel like this is gonna […] The post Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashanti
Person
Nelly
Person
Fat Joe
Person
Irv Gotti
HipHopWired

Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly

Blueface and Chrisean Rock continue to make their case for being the most toxic couple in Hip-Hop, and maybe the nation. The latter was arrested after she allegedly punched her rapper boyfriend in the face. Damn why Chrisean Rock do Blueface like that 💀 #chriseanrock #Blueface pic.twitter.com/xRGN6NqGQw — SKIIBIZ💧 (@skiibiz) August 22, 2022 According to […] The post Blueface’s Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Arrested After 2-Piecing Rapper, Allegedly appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Cardi B Speaks Out In Support of Offset Amid QC Drama

After months of speculating whether Migos were officially finished or if the group was trolling; fans finally received the reason why Offset has been noticeably absent on all recent Migos appearances when TMZ dropped the news that Set was suing his label and CEO, accusing Quality Control Records of ignoring a deal they made back in January 2021. The post Cardi B Speaks Out In Support of Offset Amid QC Drama appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pillow Talk#His Murder Inc#The Murder Inc
HipHopWired

Busta Rhymes Checks Couple After Woman Gets Too Touchy

Note to all Busta Rhymes fans; keep your hands off the dungeon dragon. The Native Tongue MC recently checked a woman and her man for getting too handsy. As per The New York Post the Brooklyn, New York native had to stop mid performance to gather up a set of fans who were doing way […] The post Busta Rhymes Checks Couple After Woman Gets Too Touchy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopWired

Price Still Right: Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show, Dave Chappelle Will Intro

Fat Joe is a great storyteller—historically in his music and more recently on social media. So it only makes sense that the Bronx rapper will be starring in his own one-man show this fall. And to sweeten the deal, the show will reportedly be getting a special introduction by none other than Dave Chappelle. “The […] The post Price Still Right: Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show, Dave Chappelle Will Intro appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
The Independent

MTV VMAs: ‘Fired up’ fans react to Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance

Bad Bunny fans are all “fired up” as the rapper kissed one of his backing dancers during his 2022 MTV Video Music Awards live performance.The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who won the Album of the Year award, shared a passionate kiss with one of the dancers on stage during his remote performance from Yankee Stadium.“Bad Bunny kissing a guy at the VMAs. That’s it. That’s the f***ing tweet. We have a chance boys!!!” one person wrote.Another person added: “Bad Bunny kissing a man during his performance is the moment the world needed.”Many fans also said the kiss was “hot...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Kanye West Requests Yeezy Gap Gear Be Sold Out of “Trash Bags”, Twitter Reacts

Billionaire rapper/producer Kanye West is nothing if not unpredictable. The star is being criticized for the merchandising presentation of his new Yeezy Gap collection.  In a now-viral post, a Twitter user wrote, “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers […] The post Kanye West Requests Yeezy Gap Gear Be Sold Out of “Trash Bags”, Twitter Reacts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopWired

Popular Demand: Cam’ron Reveals How He And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef

Cam’ron rarely does interviews but when he does he doesn’t disappoint. In a new Q&A he reveals how he and Jay-Z squashed their beef. As per Complex the Harlem, New York native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. While Gillie Da Kid and Wallo got the “Get Em’ Girls” rapper to discuss several […] The post Popular Demand: Cam’ron Reveals How He And Jay-Z Squashed Their Beef appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Kanye West Refutes Yeezy Gap Is In Trash Bags With FOX News Because Of Course

Kanye West insists his Yeezy Gap gear is not being sold out of trash bags, okay? They’re actually construction bags and they serve a specific purpose in the customer experience. After receiving backlash online over the aesthetics of how his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection was being presented in stores, Ye talked with FOX […] The post Kanye West Refutes Yeezy Gap Is In Trash Bags With FOX News Because Of Course appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Fivio Foreign “London Freestyle,” Offset “5 4 3 2 1” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.22

In the drill rap scene in New York, Fivio Foreign currently reigns supreme as he’s become the face of the genre in 2022, but is the UK ready for the kind of rap style that’s made him a household name in the U.S.? Certainly seems that way. In his latest visuals to “London Freestyle,” Fivio […] The post Fivio Foreign “London Freestyle,” Offset “5 4 3 2 1” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Punching Out Fan In LA

Earlier this year Kanye West found himself in legal hot water when he laid out a fan who asked him for an autograph at the worst possible time, but luckily Ye won’t be facing any charges for letting his “gangsta” out the cage. According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney’s Office told […] The post Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Punching Out Fan In LA appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips

Nicki Minaj has long been associated with the iconic Mattel toy Barbie. However, the company is pushing back against the use of their trademark for a new snack named after the doll. TMZ reports that Mattel has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court against Rap Snacks claiming that the company “made the deliberate […] The post Mattel Sues Rap Snacks Over Nicki Minaj ‘Barbie-Que’ Chips  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Devin The Dude “Feel Good,” Fabolous “1 Thing Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.22

Bun B’s been one of the South’s longest running representatives in the Hip-Hop game and if he’s proven anything over the decades it’s that he’s still got plenty left in his pen when he puts it to the pad. Linking up with Cory Mo and Devin The Dude for the visuals to “Feel Good,” Bun […] The post Bun B & Cory Mo ft. Devin The Dude “Feel Good,” Fabolous “1 Thing Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 8.17.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Quavo Cast to Star Opposite Billy Zane In New Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’

Looks like Quavo will become the latest rapper to transition from Hip-Hop to Hollywood as he’s set to star in an action-thriller alongside a Tinsel Town OG. Variety is reporting that the Migos representative has been cast to star opposite Billy Zane in a new action-thriller dubbed Takeover with production set to go down in Quavo’s […] The post Quavo Cast to Star Opposite Billy Zane In New Action-Thriller ‘Takeover’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy