South Asian nations facing extreme weather look to Cop27 - but will it deliver?
South Asian countries facing devastating extreme weather events are increasingly looking to Cop27 and in turn, rich countries for more finance – which in itself has become yet another reminder that they are not the ones to have caused the problem in the first place but have become one of the most vulnerable to it.From record-breaking heatwaves and droughts to devastating floods, millions of people in south Asia have are suffering back-to-back extreme weather events on an unprecedented scale in the last few months.Calls for reparations from wealthier countries have only grown even as climate crisis-induced disasters like intensified heatwaves,...
On This Day: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1533, Atahualpa, last of the Inca rulers, was strangled under orders of Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro. The Inca Empire died with him. In 1929, the German airship, the Graf Zeppelin, completed its around-the-world flight, beginning and ending at Lakehurst Naval...
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
