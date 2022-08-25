ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Scooter rider collides head first with Jetta wheel in Tribeca: NYPD

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVKLi_0hV8Rgt500

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A scooter rider was left with severe head injuries after he lost control and collided head first into the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta in Tribeca on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 41-year-old was on a standup Kaabo Mantis e-scooter traveling northbound in a designated bicycle lane on Church Street at the same time as the 2010 Jetta driver was traveling northbound on the same street.

As the Jetta made a left turn onto westbound Thomas Street, the e-scooter rider braked and lost control just before 10:45 a.m. Police said he was then ejected over his handlebars and slammed head first into the Jetta's driver's side rear wheel.

EMS responded and removed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The Jetta driver, 43, remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating this collision.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Woman fights off moped-riding robbers on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - A woman fought off a pair of moped-riding robbers on the Upper East Side on Saturday in Manhattan. According to police, two 28-year-old women were walking along East 89th Street at around 12:15 p.m., near the Guggenheim Museum when they were approached by two suspects riding a moped on the sidewalk.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
PIX11

Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said.  The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Assaulted P.O. Improving after Attack Allegedly by Carjacking Gang Now Wanted for 19 Incidents

As members of the Bengali community gathered in the Unionport section of The Bronx to pray for Police Officer Mohammed Chowdhury, 48, who was brutally beaten in broad daylight by a gang of armed carjackers, who are also allegedly sought for questioning in relation to at least 19 carjacking incidents in The Bronx and Queens, the local police commander of the 43rd Precinct said detectives are on the case, and vowed that the gang in question would be brought to justice.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Head Injuries#Tribeca#Volkswagen Jetta#Accident#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
fox5ny.com

1 dead in Bronx triple shooting

NEW YORK - One man is dead and two others are hospitalized after a triple shooting in the Bronx on Saturday morning. The NYPD says it happened just before 4 a.m. near the corner of East Burnside Ave. and Grand Concourse. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Thomas of the Bronx with...
BRONX, NY
police1.com

1 arrest made in brutal assault of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK — Police arrested a suspect in the savage gang assault of an off-duty cop out for a jog near his Bronx home, law enforcement sources said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, faces four counts of robbery, two counts of gang assault, two counts of assault, and one count each of grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
BRONX, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy