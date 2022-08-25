Scooter rider collides head first with Jetta wheel in Tribeca: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A scooter rider was left with severe head injuries after he lost control and collided head first into the wheel of a Volkswagen Jetta in Tribeca on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the 41-year-old was on a standup Kaabo Mantis e-scooter traveling northbound in a designated bicycle lane on Church Street at the same time as the 2010 Jetta driver was traveling northbound on the same street.

As the Jetta made a left turn onto westbound Thomas Street, the e-scooter rider braked and lost control just before 10:45 a.m. Police said he was then ejected over his handlebars and slammed head first into the Jetta's driver's side rear wheel.

EMS responded and removed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition with severe head trauma.

The Jetta driver, 43, remained on scene and did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating this collision.