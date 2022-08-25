ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Lake Street

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7461_0hV8Raaj00

It was a short, but important bus ride for U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday morning in south Minneapolis.

The former South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential candidate joined Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey on one of Metro Transit's electric buses to tour part of the Lake Street corridor stretching from the Uptown Transit Station to Mercado Central.

Secretary Buttigieg spoke about the $12 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant aimed at improving transit along Lake Street.

"So much of the life and the vibrancy of this corridor is the small business community, many of which I've been able to meet with," Buttigieg said. "They went through so much here, first with the pandemic and then the civil unrest. Part of how you support small businesses is to make sure people can circulate there including employees and customers."

Minnesota is receiving six grants totaling nearly $100 million as part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law.

This year’s allocations include more than $2.2 billion

"We're delighted that thanks to the President's infrastructure package we have more than we've ever had to work with," Buttigieg added.

As part of the Lake Street Corridor Project, Hennepin County will receive $12 million to construct turn lanes, bus only lanes, remove a lane, provide ADA upgrades, and pave new surface.

It will also look to reduce crashes by converting Lake Street from a four-lane road to a three-lane road.

"The successful applications, including this one in Minneapolis, are the ones that distinguished themselves in regards to safety, climate, equity, economic development, and preparing for the future."

Construction on Lake Street improvements are expected to begin in 2023 and last into 2024 before the METRO B Line bus rapid transits service begins.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Indiana State
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Traffic
Ohio Capital Journal

4 reasons why abortion laws often clash with the majority’s preferences in the U.S.

By Matthew A Baum, Harvard Kennedy School; Alauna Safarpour, Harvard Kennedy School, and Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Harvard Kennedy School Kansas voters opted against overturning a state constitutional right to an abortion on Aug. 2, 2022. A few days later, Indiana lawmakers banned nearly all abortions. Both are conservative-leaning states that supported President Donald Trump’s reelection […] The post 4 reasons why abortion laws often clash with the majority’s preferences in the U.S. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy