Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Dedicated

Gertrude C. Ford valued anything and everything that helped education and young people, said Stephen Sims, president of the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation. That is why it feels right to name The Gertrude C. Ford Student Union at the University of Mississippi in her honor. The naming became official Friday...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday

Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It's an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
Mighty 990

Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board

Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 12 Ole Miss Soccer Stays Hot with 4-0 Win at Middle Tennessee

No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O’Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist.
MURFREESBORO, TN
hottytoddy.com

Stubbs Scores Dream Career

Browning Stubbs knew from a fairly early age what he wanted to do as a career. Now he is actually living it. An Associate Producer for ESPN, Stubbs works with The Longhorn Network in Austin, Texas. The Longhorn Network is an ESPN network that focuses on athletics at The University of Texas.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Familiar faces line Water Valley’s road to Hattiesburg

Water Valley will face a lot of familiar faces this season as they start their journey to Hattiesburg. The non-district schedule will kick off on Friday, when Water Valley opens the season against Independence. The non-district part of the schedule will feature class 4A runner-up and rival Senatobia on Sept. 3. The Blue Devil non-district schedule also includes class 3A dark horse Winona on Sept. 23 and class 2A opponents Calhoun City and Bruce.
WATER VALLEY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Injury-Causing Car Accident Reported on US-278

Oxford, MS (August 25, 2022) - A car accident in Oxford on Thursday, August 25, resulted in confirmed injuries. The crash was first reported at around 2 p.m. on US-278 EB. Emergency crews were dispatched to provide aid to the involved parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport the crash victims to local hospitals.
OXFORD, MS

