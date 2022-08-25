Read full article on original website
travelawaits.com
National R&B Hall Of Fame Will Call This Small Mississippi Town Home
There are plenty of R&B artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Soon, they’re about to get their own facility in a small town famous for its role in the civil rights movement. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, founded in 2010, has...
hottytoddy.com
Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Dedicated
Gertrude C. Ford valued anything and everything that helped education and young people, said Stephen Sims, president of the Gertrude C. Ford Foundation. That is why it feels right to name The Gertrude C. Ford Student Union at the University of Mississippi in her honor. The naming became official Friday...
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
Ole Miss fans can spend an evening celebrating their national baseball championship on Sunday
Ole Miss fans will get a rare opportunity Sunday evening at the Greenwood-Leflore Civic Center in Greenwood, Miss., presented by Triple L Memorabilia. They can spend an evening with members of the Ole Miss national championship baseball team, as well as hear speakers previewing the upcoming Rebel football season and a recap of the magical, 2022 baseball season and the upcoming men's basketball season.
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
wcbi.com
Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
wtva.com
Think tank says Tupelo schools chief among state's top 5 highest paid public sector workers
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A report released Wednesday said Tupelo Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Picou is the fifth highest paid public sector worker in Mississippi. Picou's salary is higher than what Gov. Tate Reeves makes. The governor earns $122,160 annually, and that will jump to $160,000 in...
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
panolian.com
Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires
Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
hottytoddy.com
No. 12 Ole Miss Soccer Stays Hot with 4-0 Win at Middle Tennessee
No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O’Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist.
hottytoddy.com
Stubbs Scores Dream Career
Browning Stubbs knew from a fairly early age what he wanted to do as a career. Now he is actually living it. An Associate Producer for ESPN, Stubbs works with The Longhorn Network in Austin, Texas. The Longhorn Network is an ESPN network that focuses on athletics at The University of Texas.
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
Oxford Eagle
Familiar faces line Water Valley’s road to Hattiesburg
Water Valley will face a lot of familiar faces this season as they start their journey to Hattiesburg. The non-district schedule will kick off on Friday, when Water Valley opens the season against Independence. The non-district part of the schedule will feature class 4A runner-up and rival Senatobia on Sept. 3. The Blue Devil non-district schedule also includes class 3A dark horse Winona on Sept. 23 and class 2A opponents Calhoun City and Bruce.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 19 to August 26
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Aug. 19. Shuntez Johnson, 28....
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Injury-Causing Car Accident Reported on US-278
Oxford, MS (August 25, 2022) - A car accident in Oxford on Thursday, August 25, resulted in confirmed injuries. The crash was first reported at around 2 p.m. on US-278 EB. Emergency crews were dispatched to provide aid to the involved parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport the crash victims to local hospitals.
Mississippi police seek help in identifying two suspects caught on video cashing counterfeit payroll checks
Mississippi law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who are suspected of cashing counterfeit checks. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi posted on its Facebook page that the Pontotoc Police Department needs help in identifying the males in the attached images. On Aug. 11th, 2022, the...
Mississippi woman captured after being on the run for more than 2 weeks for murder of estranged husband
A woman on the run for more than two weeks has been taken into custody in connection with the death of her estranged husband,. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reported on Facebook that Patricia Flakes was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee on Friday morning. Two other suspects in the...
