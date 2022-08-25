Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Djinn and All Who Knew Him
George Miller is a genius. Most audiences might recognize him as the director of Mad Max: Fury Road, the insanely spectacular 2015 mega-blockbuster that scored $375 million in box office receipts and garnered an impressive ten Academy Award nominations including for Best Picture. It is easy to forget that Miller has also given us such tender and heartfelt films as Babe: Pig in the City and Happy Feet, showing just how versatile he is as a filmmaker and storyteller. Miller continues to surprise audiences with the fantasy film Three Thousand Years of Longing, which looks just as subversive and wildly entertaining as we've come to expect from the Mad Max mastermind.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Collider
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
Collider
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Why the Kelly or Karen Mystery Doesn't Really Matter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which has recently wrapped its first season — takes us to Millwood, Pennsylvania: a town haunted by the events of the past. Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, our new Liars are faced with imminent danger as a masked assailant is stalking them and killing the people around them. Meanwhile, the Liars are tasked with discovering the truth about the long-forgotten death of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), a girl who committed suicide over two decades prior with direct ties to their mothers, as they realize the identity of the person masquerading about as “A” is tied to this mystery.
Collider
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Trailer Promises All Will Be Revealed
Paramount Network has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming premiere of Yellowstone Season 5. The new teaser titled "All Will Be Revealed" is brief at only 15 seconds, but in that brief time we once again meet up with the Dutton Family as they all show the stress brought upon by the explosive Season 4 finale, including Rip (Cole Hauser) getting a gun ready for what's coming. The series makes its return with a two-hour premiere event on November 13.
Collider
How to Watch 'Three Thousand Years of Longing': Where to Watch the Idris Elba / Tilda Swinton Movie
The next big George Miller adventure arrives today with the film Three Thousand Years of Longing. The mastermind behind Mad Max and Happy Feet is bringing out the new fantasy drama seven years after his last critically acclaimed film Mad Max: Fury Road. Back in 2018, Miller announced his plans for a new epic film that would mark his return to directing. In fact, the plan for the adaption had reportedly been a passion project for him for almost more than 20 years since the original novella was published. Due to the pandemic, filming was pushed to November 2020 and took place mainly in Australia. After much waiting, Three Thousand Years of Longing finally premiered earlier this year during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'How The Last Starfighter' Deconstructed the Wish Fulfillment of Sci-Fi Franchises
The Last Starfighter is a film that fits into multiple categories. It's one of the first films, alongside the original Tron, to make use of early computer-generated imagery. It's a video game movie that manages to capture the exhilarating feeling of getting lost in a video game movie — and it's not even based on a pre-existing video game series! But more importantly, it's a sci-fi film that takes a long, hard look at the hero's journey that most protagonists go through and shows why the life of a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be.
Collider
How To Watch 'The Patient': Where Is Steve Carell's Thriller Series Streaming?
Given his extensive career in comedy, Steve Carell has proven time and time again that he can nail comic relief to a tea. However, the actor has also demonstrated his versatility on screen by tapping into the dramatic territory in projects such as Beautiful Boy and The Morning Show. Following the trail of remarkable noncomedic roles, his latest IMDB credit entitled The Patient shows viewers a side that Carell hasn't explored much yet.
The Best, Worst, and Most Surprising Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
There was plenty of excitement as some of music’s biggest stars got together at New Jersey's Prudential Center
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': The Importance of Elrond in Middle Earth
It seemed for the longest time that no one but Peter Jackson could tell a story within J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe. Although Guillermo del Toro was briefly involved with the inception of The Hobbit films, it was ultimately Jackson who helmed the trilogy. However, early reactions to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power suggest that showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have delivered a spectacle worthy of Amazon’s costly investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Elliott Gould, Liam Payne
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813. -- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935 (age 87) -- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936. -- Actor...
Netflix Expands Nippon TV Partnership With 13 Anime Titles To Stream In Select Countries
Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...
Collider
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
Collider
‘Funny Pages’ Review: Owen Kline’s Directorial Debut is a Compelling and Grimy Coming of Age Story
In the opening scene of Funny Pages, the directorial feature debut of Owen Kline, seventeen-year-old Robert Bleichner (David Zolghadri) shows off his drawings to his teacher, Connor Katano (Stephen Adly Guirgis) Robert wants to be a cartoonist, but he’s torn between what he should do and what he wants to do—which couldn’t be at more polar opposites. Robert’s portfolio is full of figure drawings because he knows that art colleges will want to see that type of work, but Robert’s real passion comes in his absurdist drawings that seem to be quite influenced by R. Crumb’s more cartoony work. However, Katano wants Robert to embrace his passion and ignore what society tells him to do. Katano tells Robert that he should “always subvert,” and it’s a lesson that Robert takes to heart in almost every scene of Funny Pages.
Collider
'Goodnight Mommy': Release Date, Trailer Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
The remake of the Austrian psychological horror film, Goodnight Mommy, is just around the corner, and it's heading to Prime Video. Written and directed by Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the original film garnered critical raves and prestigious awards including a nomination for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival, the European Cinematographer Award at the 2015 European Film Awards, and five awards at the 2016 Austrian Film Awards including Best Feature Film and Best Director. With all these outstanding achievements, it certainly became a niche film that gave people something to talk about.
Collider
To the TARDIS! Here Are 6 Ways to Get Started on Classic 'Doctor Who'
Every Doctor Who fan that got into the show in its post-2005 incarnation dreams of one day having what it takes to go back to 1963 and watch the series in its entirety. Unfortunately, to time-travel in television history like that, one needs time, patience, and, most importantly, a good guide for where to begin. In its 59 years of existence, 1990-2005 hiatus notwithstanding, Doctor Who has aired more than 800 episodes over the course of 39 seasons. The series lead has been recast 13 times, including Ncuti Gatwa’s upcoming run, with the character cheating death through an alien process called regeneration. All these numbers are already enough to make even the most dedicated of fans tremble with fear, and, as is usually the case with such long-lasting IPs, things aren’t contained to just one type of media. There are books, comic books, audio plays, webisodes… The list goes on.
Collider
'The Sandman': Did the Constantine Gender-Flip Pay Off?
Adapting a work as influential as The Sandman is never an easy task. The Netflix series even had direct input from author and creator Neil Gaiman himself, so the show wouldn't wander far from the source material. Naturally what you see on a screen will always be different from what you read on a comic book, precisely for the reason that, well, the story is not only in your imagination anymore. So there are always bound to be some key aspects from one that don't necessarily translate to the other.
Collider
'The Sandman': Who Is the Prodigal and Why Is He Missing?
In Season 1 of Netflix’s The Sandman, fans of the classic comic series by Neil Gaiman got to see flesh and blood interpretations of beloved characters that they had only met in ink. Charles Dance kicks off the list of familiar faces with his portrayal of the occultist Roderick Burgess. David Thewlis plays Burgess’ lost son John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook lends his face to the unruly nightmare known as the Corinthian, and so on. The central characters of Gaiman’s work, the Endless, also appear in the show: Tom Sturridge kills it as Dream, the titular Sandman, as do Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park as Death and Desire, respectively. Despite being on screen for just a few seconds, Donna Preston delivers a remarkable performance as Despair.
Comments / 0