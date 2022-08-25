Lakers' Max Christie, Austin Reaves throw out first pitch for Dodgers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Max Christie and guard Austin Reaves on Wednesday threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Los Angeles Dodgers played host to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Christie and Reaves were among those on hand for the festivities as the teams wrapped up a three-game series. The two players were joined by team governor Jeanie Buss as the Dodgers celebrated the Lakers throughout the evening.

The hometown team emerged victorious as catcher Austin Barnes drove in four runs to lead the Dodgers to the 12-6 win. Dodgers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney struck out 10 batters in six innings to pick up his first win since April.

The Lakers signed Christie to a two-year contract last month after they took him with the 35th pick in the draft. He averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in eight games between the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

With training camp opening in late September, Christie continues to get acclimated to his new city after taking in a Dodgers game on Thursday. He will have to earn his minutes on such a veteran-heavy team but could emerge as a contributor off the bench.

The Lakers begin their preseason schedule on Oct. 3.