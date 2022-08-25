ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season

By Kenny Hawkins, Murry Lee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one.

One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are making waves?

News Channel 11 Sports chose three QBs that have impressed and should be watched out for throughout the season.

Landon Ramsey, Unaka

Senior Landon Ramsey may not have his wide receiver brother to throw to anymore, but the senior Ranger still has one of the best arms in the state. This season, Ramsey has Takoda Freeman to throw the ball to, along with Jamol Blamo out of the backfield, who had over a thousand yards in rushing and receiving.

Last season, Ramsey broke school records by passing to his brother Devin. In the 2021 matchup against Harlan, Ramsey threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns. The pair were featured as News Channel 11’s Week 7 Players of the Week.

Unaka handily defeated North Greene 36-12 in their season opener at home last week and will play its first away game against Cloudland Friday night.

Drake Fisher, Sullivan East

The junior returns under center after passing for more than 1,400 yards to become one of the area leaders last season. He will also have teammates Masun Tate, Corbin Laisure, Gavin Patrick and Will Alley to throw to and back him up.

After a tough 2021 season that only saw one victory against Grainger, members of the Sullivan East squad told News Channel 11 in August that they were fueled by the competition. Head coach J.C. Simmons said there was a noticeable difference in his team this season at all levels. Fisher could be among the reinvigorated Patriots that pulls the team up in the rankings of a fierce 4A region.

Sullivan East didn’t start off the season as they’d hoped to, losing to David Crockett 49-38 last week. The Patriots will host Pigeon Forge Friday night.

Brady Quillen, Greeneville

Senior quarterback Brady Quillen is coming off a season in which he led the Greene Devils to an unbeaten regular season before losing in the semi-finals of the state to Elizabethton. Quillen, a three-year starter completed almost 71% of his passes and averaged over 21 yards per completion.

The team lost eight seniors from last season, but Quillen and the rest of the Greene Devils look well-equipped for success as they secured the AP No. 1 ranking in Division I – Class 4A rankings after Week 1.

After a commanding 49-7 win over Knox Central, Greeneville looks to be trying to recreate its dominant trend from last season.

WJHL

Lighting issues force venue change for DB-Crockett game Sept. 9

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to lighting issues at David Crockett High School’s football field, the Pioneers will play the Tribe in Kingsport. According to a release from Dobyns-Bennett High School, the Sept. 9 game was originally scheduled to be played in Jonesborough. However, the lighting issues have resulted in a venue change. The game […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Daniel Boone and West Ridge will finally meet on the football field

Blountville, TN — This week’s Prep football preview will take place in Blountville, where the West Ridge Wolves and Daniel Boone Trailblazers will finally get it on. Twice last season they tried to play their first games against each and both times it got cancelled because of Covid… Fingers crossed it doesn’t happen Friday night…Both […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: D-B at Volunteer football

The Dobyns-Bennett defense asserted its authority while its offense kicked into high gear Friday night at Volunteer. The Indians recorded their second shutout victory to open the season, a 41-0 win over the Falcons in Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
