MTA: Crash closes HOV lane on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, delays buses, snarls traffic on SIE
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An early morning crash on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge has brought the Staten Island Expressway to a crawl. The collision occurred around 6:54 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to radio transmissions. An MTA spokesperson confirmed the collision and told the Advance/SILive.com that the Brooklyn-bound HOV lane...
Lane Closures Scheduled On Pair Of Busy Westchester Roadways
State officials announced plans for upcoming lane closures on two busy Westchester County roadways. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect lane closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Cross County Parkway, beginning Monday, Aug. 29, to facilitate roadway work. Officials said the closures are scheduled...
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m.
msn.com
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying.
I took a Greyhound bus from New York City to Montréal 4 times this year to avoid airports. It's cheaper and less stressful than flying. I took a Greyhound bus from NYC to Montréal four times this spring and summer to avoid airport chaos. On my most recent...
MTA bus crashes into light pole, injuring 97-year-old passenger and driver: NYPD
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An MTA bus crashed into a light pole in Midtown Manhattan, injuring the bus driver and a 97-year-old passenger, police said. The crash happened at Lexington Avenue and E. 57th Street just after 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. An MTA bus on the M101 route attempted to turn onto East […]
FDNY: 1 hospitalized in partial collapse inside Bronx apartment building
The Department of Buildings says inspectors are on the scene at 1204 Shakespeare Ave.
VIDEO: Man robs bus passenger in wheelchair
Security footage from Aug. 13 around 11:10 p.m. shows the suspect come up behind the man and snatch $250 of cash from his shirt pocket while the S40 MTA bus is stopped at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace before fleeing.
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Grand Central Parkway in Queens
The 30-year-old motorcyclist was traveling westbound on the Grand Central Parkway at a high rate of speed when he crashed
A church van from Queens crashed on New York State Thruway, 4 passengers in critical condition
The group was on their way home to New York City after a trip to Niagara Falls when the driver swerved to avoid another car, overcorrected, and crashed, according to state police.
Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown. Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight. The 28-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and struck the 49-year-old victim in the neck and groin. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody about a block away from the scene.
Car Strikes Two Men Bicycling in White Plains
White Plains, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two men were struck early Saturday morning while bicycling near the White Plains area of Alabama 9. The driver of the vehicle failed to see the men due to the dark and foggy conditions. No additional information was available at this time.
Several roads to be closed in Newark Sunday for MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards will return to the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday – and this means some road closures.
Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
msn.com
NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26
NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
VIDEO: Cops search for man who stabbed bus passenger unprovoked
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on a bus in Harlem unprovoked. The 38-year-old victim was on a northbound MTA bus near West 135 Street and Lenox Avenue on Aug. 11 around 1:05 a.m.
2nd Dirtiest City In The World Is In New York State
There are certain lists that you want to be on and certain lists that you would never want to be associated with. Being on the list with the title "Greatest", "Best", or "Top" usually means something really special is about to be said about you and your city. When the...
wbgo.org
Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area
Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
WTGS
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
