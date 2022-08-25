ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Daily Voice

Lane Closures Scheduled On Pair Of Busy Westchester Roadways

State officials announced plans for upcoming lane closures on two busy Westchester County roadways. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists should expect lane closures on the Sprain Brook Parkway and Cross County Parkway, beginning Monday, Aug. 29, to facilitate roadway work. Officials said the closures are scheduled...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Man stabbed to death near Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death overnight near the Port Authority Bus Terminal. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday at Eighth Avenue and 44th Street in Midtown. Police said it started when one man bumped into another, leading to a fight. The 28-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and struck the 49-year-old victim in the neck and groin. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody about a block away from the scene. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Calhoun Journal

Car Strikes Two Men Bicycling in White Plains

White Plains, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), two men were struck early Saturday morning while bicycling near the White Plains area of Alabama 9. The driver of the vehicle failed to see the men due to the dark and foggy conditions. No additional information was available at this time.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Rail Transport
PIX11

Body found in East Village’s Tompkins Square Park: NYPD

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police found a man’s body in Tompkins Square Park on Sunday morning, officials said. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person in the park around 8:15 a.m., police said. Once they got there, they found an unresponsive man. Emergency medical services responded and prononounced the man dead. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26

NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area

Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY

