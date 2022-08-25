Sound off: City of DeLand’s citizen survey is now live

DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand announced that its biannual citizen survey is now open to all city residents this week.

In July, leaders mailed surveys to more than 2,000 households to get a scientific sampling of residents within DeLand’s city limits.

The initiative, which is being conducted in partnership with the National Research Center, will help commissioners make future policy decisions and also measure the city against other communities across the nation.

DeLand mayor Robert Apgar said the survey gives residents a chance to let leaders know what city leaders are doing well and what they feel should be improved.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents to indicate how they feel about the overall direction of the city,” Apgar said.

The open participation survey will close Sept. 9 and results will be provided to the city in the fall.

A link to the City of DeLand online survey can be found here.

