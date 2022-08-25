Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whales Shift Their Holding Into Reputable Exchanges
Many people are already aware of the risks of trading or holding cryptocurrencies. Even those not overly concerned by the crypto market have some knowledge about the dangers. The volatility of certain digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, is why many individuals and firms seek ways to maintain the value of their assets.
Flow Monitoring: Why This Price FLOW May Not Attract Short-Term Traders
FLOW, a blockchain-powered coin, is back in its element. Network releases MetaplierFlow gave rise to collaboration with CelerNetwork. Coin performance may not attract short-term traders. Even though the network may not currently be experiencing a strong bull run, it does appear to be focused on giving consumers who access its...
TA: Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped
Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles. Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels. The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
3 Top cryptos to buy right now – Decentraland, Cosmos, and Stakenomics
For the past few years, the cryptocurrency market has grown exponentially. Now, it has become an ecosystem of more than 10,000 currencies and is one of the most popular private markets worldwide. It has thrilled experts and enthusiasts with its explosive price moves and many now consider it to be...
Will Ethereum Complete This Bearish Pattern And Plunge To $1,000?
Ethereum and the crypto market turned red as the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at “more pain” for global markets in the coming months. The two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap returned to critical support zones and might be on the brink of further losses.
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
Bitcoin Approaching $22K, Market Gets New Reason to Celebrate?
Bitcoin has gained $500 in the past hour as the U.S. potentially confirms what could be a short-lived peak in inflation metrics. The U.S. Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve (Fed), will hold an important event today, and the crypto market might see a bullish continuation. At the time of...
TA: Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000. Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple...
Pugglit Inu, Stacks, Gala: Crypto Stocks to Watch this September
The past days in the cryptocurrency market have witnessed most cryptocurrencies rally upward. This is excellent news to enthusiasts and investors, who hope the year will end on this positive run. While it’s too early to call it a bull market run, we won’t be wrong saying the crypto winter is finally receding and will soon be over.
Cardano Price At $0.44 With Strong Support, What’s Next?
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
The Fight for Dominance: Will Ethereum be Beaten by Big Eyes Coin, Avalanche, and Hex Coin?
For a very long time, Ethereum (ETH) has been the go-to Blockchain network for financial transactions and the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). No doubt, the popular Blockchain network has helped to grow and expand Blockchain technology. But it doesn’t come without its shortcomings. One of them being scalability, congestion, and high transaction fees. Ethereum (ETH) has a lot of users and this causes traffic on the network.
Ethereum Funding Rates Drop To 14-Month Low, Short Squeeze In The Making?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum funding rates have now declined to the lowest value in 14 months, something that could pave way for a short squeeze in the market. Ethereum Funding Rates Reach Highly Negative Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH funding rates...
BION Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 26, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed BION on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BION/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain-based drug distribution platform, BION offers solutions that effectively...
Majority Of Ethereum Investors Maintain Profitability Despite Decline Below $1,700
Profitability in digital assets such as Ethereum is important to investors in the space. With the decline following the bull market, a good number of ETH investors have seen the profitability of their holdings decline significantly. It had fallen below 50% when the price of ETH had broken below $1,000 last month. However, with the recovery at the beginning of August, Ethereum had rallied as high as $2,000, and now the majority are back in profit.
Keninah Is Making Donation A Faster Possibility While Also Learning About Ethereum
Blockchain crypto has expanded so much that its underlying feature – decentralisation, is now the other of the day in the cryptocurrency world. However, various blockchain projects are used or developed for different purposes. Therefore, coins like Keninah and Ethereum are good examples that largely explain the various use cases in the blockchain. With Ethereum’s primary aim to ensure faster transaction speed and Keninah here to provide humanitarian services through blockchain, cryptocurrency is taking over every sector.
Bitcoin Faces Trilemma, Can $20,000 Hold BTC Price From Weekly Low?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in recent weeks has had a remarkable bounce and run from its low of $19,000, with many calling for a bull run. BTC’s price soon faced resistance and was rejected from the $25,200 mark as it formed a bearish rising wedge. The price of BTC broke out from the rising wedge, and BTC has struggled to hold off sell-off ahead of its daily (1D), weekly (1W), and monthly (1M) trilemma close. (Data from Binance)
KuCoin Ventures Announces Investment in Pixie，a web3 version of TikTok and Instagram
Victoria, Seychelles – KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures makes a strategic investment in Pixie, the world’s first fully functional crypto-based photo and video sharing social network in Web3 with the SocialFi concept. Pixie is an entertaining social media...
WATCH: Powell Versus Bitcoin Price Log Curve | Daily TA August 26, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the Bitcoin logarithmic growth curve, the Power Law Corridor, and the 200/100/50-week moving averages. Take a look at the video below. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 26, 2022. US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s...
Worldwide Crypto Ownership Cross 320 Million, Here Are The Countries Leading The Charge
Crypto adoption worldwide has accelerated in the last couple of years. Thanks are especially in order to the 2021 bull run that saw the price of bitcoin reach as high as $69,000, triggering an influx of new users into the market, both on the retail and institutional investor side. As it now stands, there are now more than 320 million crypto users around the world, according to recent data. Here are the countries that dominate the list.
NFT Analyst Favorite Picks: Uniglo (GLO), Spookyswap (BOO) And Larva Labs’s CryptoPunks
Are you looking to harness the power of NFT growth to hopefully lead your portfolio to success? While NFTs might not have had as strong a 2022 as they did in 2021, they’re still extremely popular in certain sections of the crypto space. And experts still think they have a bright future. Recently, some NFT analysts have predicted the next big coins to grow off the back of the NFT movement, and they could be great additions to your portfolio. Not all of these have NFTs as the only focus of their projects, but all of them have managed to either grow or show potential thanks to the growth in popularity of NFTs themselves. Let’s have a look at a few options that NFT analysts really like the look of right now:
