Fairfax County, VA

NBC Washington

Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County

A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax County police chase ends in crash

Four people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ended with a crash. Fairfax County police said they saw a stolen car from Prince George’s County, Maryland, right before 5 p.m. traveling northbound on Route 1 south of the Capital Beltway near Fort Hunt Road. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car did not stop and continued to drive away.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Police chase ends in 2-car Alexandria crash, Va. State Police say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A police chase ended badly in Alexandria late Thursday night when a car being pursued by officers hit a median. then hit another car, Virginia State Police said. A car being chased by police ended up toppling onto its side after the crash. The pursuit...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
Fairfax County, VA
Cars
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Suspect arrested after attempted armed carjacking in Pentagon City

(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) An alleged Wednesday evening carjacking attempt led to a crash and an arrest in Pentagon City. Police say a suspect who was armed with a gun tried to forcefully take a car from a driver at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Fern Street, near the future Amazon HQ2 campus and the DEA headquarters.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theriver953.com

VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation

The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

Man dies in industrial accident

The Alexandria Police Department reported that a construction worker fell to his death off the roof of an apartment building at the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Meridian At Eisenhower apartment complex, which is currently...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo

LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
LARGO, MD
WUSA9

Virginia man crashes into hotel in attempt to escape police pursuit

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia. Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision

A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

