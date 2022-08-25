Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Suspect's Vehicle Crashes During Police Pursuit on Route 1 in Fairfax County
A police pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when a suspect's vehicle overturned on Route 1 in Northern Virginia, police said. Fairfax County police, Virginia state police and Alexandria city police were involved in the pursuit. Fairfax County police said the vehicle had been stolen in a carjacking in Prince George's County, Maryland, earlier in the day.
WTOP
Fairfax County police chase ends in crash
Four people are in the hospital with minor injuries after a police pursuit in Fairfax County, Virginia, that ended with a crash. Fairfax County police said they saw a stolen car from Prince George’s County, Maryland, right before 5 p.m. traveling northbound on Route 1 south of the Capital Beltway near Fort Hunt Road. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the car did not stop and continued to drive away.
Driver charged after pedestrian killed in crash in Seven Corners
A Falls Church woman has been charged with reckless driving after police say she hit a car that off the road into a parking lot, killing a pedestrian in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County.
WJLA
Police chase ends in 2-car Alexandria crash, Va. State Police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A police chase ended badly in Alexandria late Thursday night when a car being pursued by officers hit a median. then hit another car, Virginia State Police said. A car being chased by police ended up toppling onto its side after the crash. The pursuit...
Police: 26-year-old driver charged for fatal 2-vehicle Fairfax County crash that killed pedestrian in shopping center parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old driver is facing charges for a two-vehicle Seven Corners crash that killed a pedestrian in a shopping center parking lot on Aug. 18, according to Fairfax County Police. Detectives with the police department determined that Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, of Falls Church, was driving...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after attempted armed carjacking in Pentagon City
(Updated at 1:20 p.m.) An alleged Wednesday evening carjacking attempt led to a crash and an arrest in Pentagon City. Police say a suspect who was armed with a gun tried to forcefully take a car from a driver at the intersection of 12th Street S. and S. Fern Street, near the future Amazon HQ2 campus and the DEA headquarters.
Man charged for fatal shooting in Alexandria apartment complex parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death in the parking lot of an Alexandria apartment complex is facing multiple charges, according to police. The shooting, that happened Tuesday afternoon, on Vernon Square Drive in Hybla Valley left a man suffering from multiple...
WJLA
DC motorcyclist killed on Beltway when struck by multiple hit-and-run drivers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 43-year-old D.C. man was killed when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the Beltway and was hit by several cars late Wednesday night. Charles Noble Jr. was on the outer loop of I-495 near the MD-214 exit in Prince George’s...
theriver953.com
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
DC motorcyclist hit by multiple vehicles dies in Beltway crash
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A motorcyclist from D.C. has died after he was hit by multiple vehicles following a crash in Prince George's County. None of the vehicles that struck the 43-year-old man stayed on the scene, according to investigators. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday....
alextimes.com
Man dies in industrial accident
The Alexandria Police Department reported that a construction worker fell to his death off the roof of an apartment building at the intersection of Mill Road and Dock Lane in Alexandria on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Meridian At Eisenhower apartment complex, which is currently...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release images of suspect in rash of assaults, exposures on W&OD Trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Authorities in Fairfax County released surveillance images on Wednesday of the man suspected in a recent rash of assaults and indecent exposure incidents on and around the popular Washington and Old Dominion Trail (W&OD). A media briefing was held at 12 p.m. to update...
Construction worker dies from fall at site in Alexandria, police looking for witnesses
Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
fox5dc.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo
LARGO, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County. Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the...
New Details Released, Suspect Vehicle ID'd After I-495 Shooting In Fairfax County
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified and is now looking to locate the suspect vehicle (pictured above) involved in last week's shooting incident on I-495 in Fairfax County. According to investigators, the suspect vehicle is a blue, two-door 2010 Honda Civic with Virginia license plate: TWW...
Virginia man crashes into hotel in attempt to escape police pursuit
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was arrested following a police pursuit in Prince William County, Virginia. Officials said on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a Virginia State Police trooper was trying to stop a Mercedes from traveling west on Route 294. After refusing to stop, the car continued to drive away and pulled into a parking lot of a hotel on Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road, according to officials.
Lanes Closed Following Ride On Bus, Vehicle Collision
A Ride On Bus and vehicle have collided in a crash in Gaithersburg this morning, authorities say. The two vehicles collided shortly before 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the area of N Fred Avenue and Maryland Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Fire Rescue spokesperson. Officials say that there...
DC man dies after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by several cars in Maryland
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
GW Hatchet
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
