ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township. Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store

JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
whtc.com

North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn

PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
HOLLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Self Defense#Hit And Run#Violent Crime
mosthits965.com

1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMT

One dead in Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
JACKSON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
msn.com

Battle Creek woman ordered to stand trial in boyfriend's death

A Battle Creek woman accused of killing her boyfriend in April has been ordered to stand trial. Markisha Srackangast, 43, is facing up to life in prison after she was bound over Friday to Calhoun County Circuit Court on an open murder charge related to the death of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Ryan Brouse.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy