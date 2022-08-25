Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Deputy Kills Homicide Suspect
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham confirms that Bay County Sheriff Deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting early this morning in Bangor Township. Deputies responded to a call just before 3:30 for shots fired inside of Bangor Downs with a subject possibly shot. When deputies arrived and entered the apartment they located a deceased subject. They were then confronted by a suspect and faced with a deadly force situation in which a deputy shot the suspect who is deceased. No deputies were injured.
nbc25news.com
Two dead after officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp., deputy placed on paid leave
BANGOR TWP, Mich.- UPDATE: According to Bay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at the Bangor Downs Apartments. When they arrived, they found a victim, dead, inside an apartment and made contact with an armed suspect. Investigators say the suspect is dead and that...
Kent County Police, FBI Search for Man Who Robbed West Michigan Bank
Do you recognize this bank robbery suspect sporting U-M gear?. The Kent County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are searching for a man who they say robbed a bank in Rockford this weekend. The robbery happened just after 11a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile...
Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store
JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
42-year-old dead after shooting in Jackson
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
whtc.com
North Side Convenience Store Robbed Before Dawn
PARK TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 28, 2022) – Authorities are looking for a suspect in an pre-dawn Sunday robbery of a convenience store on the way to the beach on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the Mobil Mart...
‘A knife in my heart’: Lyoya family criticizes murder case delay
The case against Christopher Schurr has been delayed twice now, prompting Patrick Lyoya's father, Peter, to voice his frustrations on Saturday outside the Kent County Courthouse.
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing gas station near Holland
Police are searching for a man who they say stole money from a gas station near Holland early Sunday morning
1 dead; pregnant woman, infant hurt after I-94 shooting
One woman is dead and another woman, along with an infant, are hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.
Police searching for man accused of robbing Kent Co. bank
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of robbing a bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning is still at large, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. Police learned of the robbery just after 11 a.m. at the Fifth Third on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue. Police say no...
mosthits965.com
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
Police searching for suspect vehicle after two women, infant shot in Portage
PORTAGE, Michigan — A man was arrested and another suspect is sought after two women and an infant were shot Friday night, Portage Public Safety confirms. Police responded to a shooting between two cars on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp of I-94 around 10:50 p.m. When first responders...
WWMT
One dead in Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after a Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Officers found a male victim near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Despite performing live-saving measures, the man did not survive his injuries. His identity is...
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
townbroadcast.com
Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought
A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
Police warn shoppers to protect purses following recent thefts
Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after a recent streak of purse thefts in parking lots across the Kent County area.
msn.com
Battle Creek woman ordered to stand trial in boyfriend's death
A Battle Creek woman accused of killing her boyfriend in April has been ordered to stand trial. Markisha Srackangast, 43, is facing up to life in prison after she was bound over Friday to Calhoun County Circuit Court on an open murder charge related to the death of her boyfriend, 33-year-old Ryan Brouse.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Prosecutor: KDPS officer justified in shooting, killing man
A Kalamazoo police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man earlier this year after the man fired shots, including one toward officers, the county prosecutor has ruled.
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
