Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit now open in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is now open in Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. The new facility is open 24/7 to assist people in a mental health crisis and offer treatment to them in an effort to provide an alternative to hospitals or jails.
Whirlpool pollution remediation efforts continue; high TCE levels remain in some areas
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The ongoing monitoring of cancer-causing chemicals in the ground from when Whirlpool operated a manufacturing plant in Fort Smith shows that the pollution plume is shrinking. Some hot spots remain, according to the firm hired by Whirlpool to keep tabs on the problem. The publicly-held...
Arkansas nonprofit urges the importance of carrying naloxone kits
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day aimed to help remove the stigma of substance abuse and hopes to encourage more to seek help with addiction. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 92,000 people in the US died from drug-involved overdose...
Local counselor & church offering free group sessions after county fair shooting
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — A local mental health counselor is offering free group sessions to those impacted by the Washington County fair shootings. Sherri Gansz is the owner of Cardinals care center in Farmington. She was contacted for a therapy appointment by someone who was at the shooting on Friday.
Federal lawsuit filed against Arkansas officers seen beating man in video
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester have filed a federal lawsuit after a now-viral video from Aug. 21 shows two Crawford County deputies and a Mulberry police officer on top of him, in some instances kneeing and slamming his head on the ground, during his arrest.
Taking the classroom to the road
POTEAU, Okla. — For the first time, Kiamichi Tech - Poteau is offering students a chance to work on obtaining their Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL). The Workforce & Economic Development team at Kiamichi Tech - Poteau has teamed up with Central Technology Center from Drumright, Oklahoma to make this course a reality.
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events
ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
As Hog fans flock to Fayetteville for season opener, NWA expects big economic impact
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback game week is here and that means lots of Hog fans near and far will be making their way to Fayetteville for Saturday’s season opener. Shops, hotels, restaurants and everything in between will see a big boom in business once football season starts and this year is no exception.
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first responders...
First responder details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday night, Aug. 26, at the Washington County Fair, the fun quickly turned into fear after reports of an active shooter. "We thought it was a fire at first because I didn't see anything," said fair attendee Maddi McMillan. Katie Center and two other first...
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
ARKANSAS, USA — Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to...
Clarksville Housing Authority to continue providing broadband services for public housing residents
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Housing Authority (CHA) has announced it is entering a second year of providing broadband services at no charge. The CHA currently provides all 173 low-income public housing units in the area broadband service access. In September of 2020, the CHA Board of Commissioners agreed...
Washington County Fair underway
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Fort Smith police identify man killed in N. 52nd Street shooting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m. When police arrived, it...
City of Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment
FORT SMITH, Ark — With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor...
Lawyer for Arkansas deputies seen in violent video say they didn't have tasers
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Surveillance video from an Alma gas station shows the scene where police say Randall Worcester threatened a worker with a knife, an event that led to an altercation between him and three Arkansas officers that turned violent. That worker called 911 after Worcester left...
Whataburger to break ground in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from prison
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Joe Exotic became a household name when Americans were staying home to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus. Netflix came out with the popular docuseries show "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness." It follows the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage a.k.a "Joe Exotic" who kept...
