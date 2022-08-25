ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Taking the classroom to the road

POTEAU, Okla. — For the first time, Kiamichi Tech - Poteau is offering students a chance to work on obtaining their Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL). The Workforce & Economic Development team at Kiamichi Tech - Poteau has teamed up with Central Technology Center from Drumright, Oklahoma to make this course a reality.
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Cities in Northwest Arkansas to host large waste cleanup events

ARKANSAS, USA — Cities Bella Vista and Fayetteville are hosting a bulky waste removal event to help residents dispose of large household items like major appliances in a sustainable and easy way. Bella Vista Appliance Pickup. Bella Vista announced that Republic Services will offer appliance pickup for residents with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Jenny Lind
5NEWS

Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

ARKANSAS, USA — Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

City of Fort Smith to appeal recycling lawsuit judgment

FORT SMITH, Ark — With legal fees already reaching almost $200,000 to defend against a lawsuit related to recycling services, the city of Fort Smith has appealed an Aug. 3 ruling by Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor requiring the city to pay $745,057 for lying about recycling. Tabor...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Whataburger to break ground in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
POTEAU, OK
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith local news

