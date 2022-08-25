ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of shooting victim Olivia, nine, urge people to ‘do the right thing’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUTqx_0hV8Pfvw00

The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have appealed to people to “do the right thing” and help find out “who took our baby away from us” as they paid tribute to her.

The schoolgirl died on Monday night after a man was chased into her home, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, by a masked gunman, who killed Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl, 46.

In a statement released by Merseyside Police, Olivia’s family said: “We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a ‘snitch’ or a ‘grass’, it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“Please do the right thing.”

The family described Olivia, or Liv, as a “unique, chatty, nosey little girl who broke the mould when she was born”.

They said: “She loved life and all it had to offer.

“Liv loved dressing up and was very particular on how she was dressed, like any other little girl she loved doing her make-up and nails, she was nine going on 19.

“Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone.

“She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eID5m_0hV8Pfvw00
Flowers are left near to the scene of the shooting (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

The family also thanked people across the world for their help and support, as well as Merseyside Police and staff at both Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Aintree Hospital, where Olivia’s mother was treated for an injury to her wrist.

Everton’s manager Frank Lampard echoed the family’s message and urged people to come forward with information.

In a video posted to the team’s Twitter page, alongside the caption “Enough is enough”, he said: “Following the tragic death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, our entire community needs to come together.

“If you know anything or have any information on the incident, please let the authorities know. Keeping quiet is not an option. Enough is enough. Whose side are you on?”

Police revealed a number of names had been provided to officers who are continuing to hunt for the gunman who killed Olivia.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen warned the killer: “We will not rest until we find you, and we will find you.”

Speaking at a media briefing at Merseyside Police HQ on Thursday, he told reporters it was unclear if the gunman may have fled overseas, but said: “We will find him wherever he goes.”

Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKCKt_0hV8Pfvw00
DCS Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speak to the media (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

As Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by friends in a black Audi Q3 and taken to hospital.

Police said the two people in the Audi had been traced and spoken to by officers.

Another man, who was with Nee at the time of the shooting on Kingsheath Avenue, had also been spoken to, the force said.

Nee has not been named by police but Mr Kameen said the 35-year-old man who was injured in the shooting remained in hospital and would be returned to prison following treatment after having his licence revoked.

He praised the level of support from communities as “phenomenal”, but continued to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “Again, I would ask those who operate in the criminal fraternity to search their consciences around these three attacks and come forward.”

Tributes, including flowers and teddies, have been left near the scene of the shooting amid shock at Olivia’s death.

The killing came 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified

The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Daily Mail

Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said. An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Liverpool#Prison#Merseyside Police#Violent Crime#Dovecot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

What the papers say – August 29

The front pages focus on “brutal” cuts in schools and hospitals, the possible end of cash and recycled water’s potential. The i says Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is under pressure to offer “energy help for all”, while The Times reports half of Conservative voters want the energy sector to be nationalised.
BUSINESS
newschain

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo looks into Chelsea move

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with another potential move out of Old Trafford, with The Independent reporting his agent is in Chelsea to look into a move to the Blues. The 37-year-old has run into trouble at United since moving last year, causing speculation over his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Liverpool equalled the biggest win in Premier League history with a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth at Anfield. Champions Manchester City recovered from being 2-0 down at home to Crystal Palace as Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick, while Arsenal also came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 and retain their 100 per cent record.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton said he would refuse to speak to Fernando Alonso after the Spaniard called him an “idiot” following their opening-lap crash at the Belgian Grand Prix. As Max Verstappen continued his unstoppable march towards taking his second world championship by winning from 14th on the grid, Hamilton’s afternoon at Spa-Francorchamps was over inside five corners following an accident in which the British driver claimed he almost broke his back and said he was grateful to be alive.
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Johnson says successor will launch ‘huge package’ of new cost-of-living help

Boris Johnson has said whoever succeeds him as prime minister will announce “another huge package of financial support” as Britain faces sky-high costs this winter. The outgoing PM hinted at the scale of the options to ease the burden being teed up for either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to consider, as he insisted “we must and we will help people through the crisis”.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
152K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy