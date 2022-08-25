Having previously entered distribution deals with Netflix for reality, drama and entertainment series, Japan’s Nippon TV is expanding its relationship with the streamer, licensing 13 of its most popular anime titles to the platform in a non-exclusive pact. Some series will go wider than others, notably Hunter X Hunter whose first 38 episodes will be added to Netflix in 104 countries including Spain, Italy, Finland, Turkey, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the UAE on September 1. That same day, Ouran High School Host Club will be available in 190 countries, and Claymore in 136 countries. The new partnership builds on previous...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 41 MINUTES AGO